A couple named winner after impressive performances

A B C

The season 1 finale of the show begins with the remaining couples, Trevor-Jamie, Bri- Chris and Matt-Rudi, heading to Nashvile, where they have to perform twice.

Up News Info –

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart"He announced his winners in the season finale that aired on Monday, May 18. The episode began with the remaining couples, Trevor & Jamie, Bri & Chris, and Matt & Rudi, heading to Nashvile where they had to perform twice.

The first to go on a date was Matt and Rudi, who were concerned about their relationship as they were not on the same page. Later, Matt admitted to Rudi that he didn't feel like their relationship was on the same level as the other two couples. As expected, Rudi was upset and burst into tears.

Matt then apologized to Rudi. Later they decided to leave the program without having bad blood.

%MINIFYHTML5f94e849a69cd479e80bd320eafb4b6717%

Meanwhile, Jamie and Trevor got together during their date. Trevor could be seen trying to assure Jamie that he was serious about his romance, as he still had trust issues from his past relationships. The couple decided to spend the night together in the fantasy suite.

As for Bri and Chris, they focused on continuing to build their emotional connection. The couple agreed not to go to the fantasy suit. However, they seemed uncomfortable the next day, as Bri worried that the decision would change something in their relationship.

Jamie and Trevor were the first couples to act. They opted to sing "Unchained Melody" and "Speechless" and ended the show with a kiss. Bri and Chris then followed, performing "Make You Feel My Love" and "Give Me Love". The judges, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Rita Wilson and JewelHe felt his genuine connection.

%MINIFYHTML5f94e849a69cd479e80bd320eafb4b6718%

It was time to reveal the winner with the decision entirely in the hands of the judges. Finally, Bri and Chris were crowned as the winners!