A Complete Guide to the Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Charity Golf Game Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson

We are less than a week away from what should be one of the most entertaining sporting events in recent memory, even with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Match: Champions for Charity,quot; is a team golf competition, played between the pairs of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It should be a welcome distraction in a world lacking in sports, especially considering that it pits four of the most successful athletes in their respective sports in a friendly round of golf.

But, as the name implies, this gathering is more than a gathering of greats of all time: it is also a way to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, a competitive means to a worthy end.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the Tiger-Manning-Mickelson-Brady showdown in "The Match," which includes time, date, format, odds, and charitable efforts.

Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson match date 2020

Date: Sunday, May 24

Sunday, May 24 Hour: 3 p.m. ET

The match: Champions for Charity will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24, and will air nationwide on WarnerMedia television channels, including TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN. Bleacher Report, also owned by WarnerMedia, is hosting a pre-show on their app starting at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch The Match: Champions for Charity

The match will air simultaneously on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN. For those without cable, it can be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

The broadcast is hosted by Brian Anderson and will include comments from Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman. Amanda Balionis and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas will act as "reporters on the field,quot;.

WarnerMedia has been promoting "unprecedented access,quot; to its coverage. Woods, Brady, Manning and Mickelson will use microphones throughout the game with the ability to communicate freely with each other and with commentators, which is sure to encourage some fun pranks.

Where's the party in 2020?

Location: Medalist Golf Club (Hobe Sound, Florida).

The game will take place at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. By the time the game is held, Florida will be in the "Complete Phase 1,quot; part of its plan to reopen the state, allowing professional sports facilities to be opened. for games, events and training.

According to a PGA Tour statement, "Tournament organizers are working with state and local government and public health officials on competition logistics and production to ensure that the event follows safety and health protocols."

The match: champions in charity format

The competition will feature a team game between Woods and Manning and Mickelson and Brady in an 18-hole tournament. The first nine will be played in a "best ball,quot; format, one in which the lowest score for a team is used in the official score. The last nine will use a "modified alternate shot,quot; format.

According to the PGA Tour, "The unique combination of formats aims to provide an entertaining combination of strategy, team collaboration, and consequences for almost every shot."

The PGA Tour also said The Match will include a number of challenges on the course to raise additional charity funds, just like Woods and Mickelson's first match in 2018.

The Match Purse 2020: How Much Money Will Be Raised For Charity?

Woods, Manning, Mickelson and Brady will collectively donate $ 10 million to benefit the COVID-19 relief. It will also include a partnership with the "All In Challenge,quot;, a digital fundraising effort that encourages donations with potential "unique experiences,quot; of sports, music and entertainment figures.

The "All In Challenge,quot; currently offers 18 holes of golf with Phil Mickelson and private lessons from Woods as possible prizes for auctions on his site.

Odds at the Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Golf game Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson

As of Monday, bettors have Tiger and Manning on the favorites list with odds of -230. Mickelson and Brady opened at +190.

Who Won the Tiger vs. Game Phil in 2018?

Despite the odds of favoring the Tiger-Manning pairing, it was Mickelson who won the original match in November 2018. Mickelson entered that competition, held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, as a +160 loser. After tying Woods through 18 holes, he finally managed to advance to the fourth playoff hole.

Mickelson had to play from behind for 11 of 18 holes in the original tournament; After winning his $ 200,000 bet that he would open the game with a birdie, Mickelson played 1-up at Woods from the second to the sixth hole. He finally managed to equalize hole 7 before going back 1 up on holes 8 and 9. Mickelson started hole 10 the same way before equalizing the score and taking a one-shot lead against Tiger in holes 11 and 12, respectively . They were both correct at 13 and 14, although Mickelson fell behind a shot at 15 and 16. He tied the score at 17 and 18 to lead the tournament to a tiebreaker.

Is Tom Brady good at golf?

Brady won't give up his day job anytime soon, but he's still a decent golfer, reportedly playing an 8.1 handicapper.

In 2017, while he was still a quarterback with the Patriots, he received membership from The Country Club at Brookline in Massachusetts, which organized victory at the 1913 United States Open Championship by caddy Francis Ouimet. Now in Tampa, Brady has been awarded membership in the Seminole Golf Club, ranked No. 34 by Golf.com in the World's 100 Best Courses.

Brady's other notable golf achievements include winning the Michel Jordan Celebrity Invitational in 2006 (he was paired with Jordan, himself a notoriously competitive golfer). Brady has also played on various shows over the years. That includes the 2014 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where in round 3 he sank a 10-foot putt to the eagle on the second par-5 hole:

And, if you're curious about how it looks on the course, here is a side-by-side look at his swing compared to Manning, Mickelson, and Tiger:

So yeah, it's definitely better than Charles Barkley's swing clubs.

Is Peyton Manning good at golf?

Manning reportedly plays with a 6.4 handicap, slightly better than Brady's. Like Brady, Manning also plays regularly on shows; He finished ninth in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020 (which Brady missed). There, he plunged a long putt down a net eagle, downhill.

It should also be noted that Manning may have a mild advantage in the fact that he has partnered with Tiger before: the two played together in 2018 and the & # 39; 19 Memorial Pro-Am, where he plunged an 18-foot birdie into the 18th hole.

If you're still unsure which of these NFL Hall of Famers can beat the other, take a look at their golf highlights over the years: