A chat with @ArmasUpdates, Ana de Armas Stan's account that deserves to be unlocked

That was fun. I wish I had posted about that at the time, because I feel like something might have come up. And then, I think the one that makes me laugh the most, of all time, is the one I published at Easter, and I'm sure that's the one that blocked me. They were outside, walking their dogs, and I said they were doing it instead of praying that the pandemic would go away on Easter Sunday. It was fun because she was out there in a Gucci jumpsuit. That is very elaborate designer clothing to wear while walking the dog

I come from a celebrity reporting fund, so I have my own opinions on perhaps the nature of their relationship. But as someone who is on the outside of that world, and more embedded in Stan culture, do you think they really are in love? Or do you feel that part of the humor you find in them is how the relationship feels?

It is something that I come and go because there are things that are very effective on them. After they filmed that movie together, and because he had a separate account for her, he searched a lot on her behalf on Google and Twitter, and paparazzi photos of them going to the movies off set appeared. From an external perspective, just looking at those photos, it looks very staged, because they are clearly presenting a program that they love. Even in videos, when they are just walking, it is very "loving".

Part of running a Stan account is projecting a personality onto the celebrities you tweet about. What kind of personality have you inferred from Ana de Armas through @ArmasUpdates?

He is definitely a person that I put him. I think he is self-aware because we are all in dark times right now, and I feel like this account is a fun thing to post. Actually, that's something I should think about more. This person that I have created and how I present myself in the account. But at the end of the day, it's just light-hearted sarcasm. I don't want to offend you at all. It's just something sarcastic and fun because these are images that are out there and can be interpreted in different ways.

Do you think that because she and Affleck are bringing out these porridge, there is a level where fans and commentators should be able to talk about it and make jokes? It seems that, now more than ever, Stan's accounts like his are leveling the playing field between celebrities and the people who consume his work.

The gap is definitely closing between the fan club and the person they are idolizing. But also, I know in my heart and in my mind that I'm not really being bad. I don't mean energetic about it, and like you said, she's posting it. Every time he leaves the house he goes for a walk in designer clothes. She and Affleck are trying to be seen. I'm just promoting that, in my own way.

Did you hear from him in any way after the crash?

Well, then, the only person who has a connection to her in any way, that I heard of, is another fan account that she follows. They texted me after I tweeted about a donut that the two of them continued, where I told him that I was showing him how to block fans on social media.

Anyway, she follows this account, and they said: “How dare you? You're ruining her image, like you're being sued for defamation, and I'll make sure she knows what you're doing. "I told her it was a joke and Twitter is not that serious. But no, as for Ana, I haven't had news from you directly.

It's funny that your advertisers won't even respond to my request for comment about you.

Oh my God, really? That's funny.

Yes! It's generally not that difficult to get a comment on things like this, especially when they're not that serious.

I honestly don't even think it's Ana on her Twitter at all. I see her posting things on Instagram, which she just republished on Twitter. I think it's their team, and when they saw my tweet go viral, maybe they just took it the wrong way. [Laughter] Thanks for advocating though!

Oh, would you be surprised to know that he has appeared less with Affleck in public since he blocked you on Twitter? She has also done more solo walks, and he stopped walking with multiple orders from Dunkin Donuts. Maybe that is your impact?

That's funny, I've definitely noticed that the number of solo hikes he's taken has increased.

Yes, after you posted about the block, he was away for three full days and resurfaced solo.

Many people sent me a message saying the same thing. I also noticed that he started wearing a mask much more after he blocked me as he would point it out earlier. People would say to me DM: "Your impact!"

I have long suspected Ben Affleck reading Up News Info. I can't explain it, just a hunch I have. Suppose Ana also reads it. Is there something you want to tell him?

I just want to say that I'm a big fan of hers, and I didn't mean to offend her. And yes, I hope we can make amends in some way.

Honestly? If she were smart, she'd fire her publicist and hire you. Look how much press you got it!

Hopefully! I think most of the work I'm doing at @ArmasUpdates is genuine admiration. Just get a new perspective!