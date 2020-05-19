A brief explanation about the sports drama "Call Her Daddy,quot; and Barstool

Buckle up, boy, because it's going to be a bumpy ride. For the past month or so, there has been an ongoing drama between Call your daddy podcast hosts Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn; and Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy.
All right, let's go back to the beginning, so you can understand the full scope of this debacle. It has been about a month since Call your daddy He has dropped an episode (the podcast is usually weekly) and Daddy Gang was a little uneasy.
Another week went by without an episode from Alexandra and Sofia, but instead of an explanation, fans got this cryptic IG post:
The following week, the girls have now missed three episode uploads right now, Daddy Gang received this IG post:
Naturally, the mention of legal issues made people curious about what was happening with everyone's favorite NSFW podcast. Shortly after this post, it was revealed that Alexandra and Sofia wanted to cut ties with Barstool Sports.
According to Page Six, Alexandra and Sofia wanted to separate from Barstool Sports to pursue other adventures, that is, book and television offers, but they could not because Call your daddy is owned by Barstool Sports.
Are you still with me? Good, because THIS is where things start to get BAD.
A couple of weeks after Alexandra and Sofia expressed that they wanted to part ways with Barstool Sports, a source told The New York Post that Alexandra and Sofia are no longer speaking.
They no longer speak to each other. They completely turned on each other and started arguing about who was the real talent and who was doing more heavy lifting (for the podcast). I think their audience would be surprised to learn what has been going on behind the scenes with them. It is not the loyal and fun loving friendship they put there.
Color me shocked. Alexandra and Sofia have always had fun, gal pal personae, but it seems that everything is coming to an end.
Dave Portnoy told The Post that he released a significant raise and "a way for (Alexandra and Sofia) to get intellectual property,quot; for the girls to end their three-year contract.
Alex allegedly wanted to accept the deal, but Sofia declined, at the behest of her boyfriend, Peter Nelson (EVP of HBO Sports).
Which brings us to May 18, when Dave finally took matters into his own hands and dropped a Call your daddy episode where he explained the dispute from his point of view.
To paraphrase a 30-minute podcast in a nutshell: Dave is fed up with Alexandra and Sofia.
On the pod, he read aloud a text that he sent to Alexandra during this entire debacle:
In my 17 years doing this, I have never dealt with someone as unprofessional, unfair, and greedy as (Alexandra and Sofia).
When it became clear that Alexandra and Sofia were shopping Call your daddy to other outlets – Dave alleges that this was at the behest of Sofia's boyfriend Peter – Dave, unequivocally, said they would sue.
Now, I'm not a lawyer, but to my knowledge, when Barstool signed with Alexandra and Sofia, they also obtained the copyright for Call your daddy, then ~ legally ~, CHD It belongs to Barstool and NOT to Alexandra and Sofia.
In the end, Dave has had it with this rampage and essentially wants to wipe Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn's hands.
Just an hour ago, Sofia turned to Instagram to speak publicly about the situation in which she alleged that Alexandra was making deals "behind her back,quot; and treated her like an "employee,quot;.
From Dave's revealing episode Call your daddy and Sofia's IG story explainer Alexandra has yet to comment.
