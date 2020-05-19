A brief explanation about the sports drama "Call Her Daddy,quot; and Barstool

A couple of weeks after Alexandra and Sofia expressed that they wanted to part ways with Barstool Sports, a source told The New York Post that Alexandra and Sofia are no longer speaking.

They no longer speak to each other. They completely turned on each other and started arguing about who was the real talent and who was doing more heavy lifting (for the podcast). I think their audience would be surprised to learn what has been going on behind the scenes with them. It is not the loyal and fun loving friendship they put there.