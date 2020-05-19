'90 Day Fiance 'star Ashley Martson hints that she will never return to the show with Jay Smith

TLC

In a new Instagram post, the 33-year-old TLC personality, who is currently in quarantine with Jay, is considering the possibility of them returning to the reality show.

TLC Fans "90 day fiance"They may never see Ashley Martson and Jay Smith again in an upcoming reality show season. In a new Instagram post, Ashley considered the possibility of their return to the show."

"I wish every day I could tell it all on reality TV. I think most of the half-brained population understands it, but there are a lot of people who definitely don't," he wrote over the weekend. "Unfortunately, I'm a fool ** who signed a confidentiality contract for life and I have a lot to lose."

She added: "So I'm going to go ahead and shut up now and drink some water and take care of my business. Continue."

Later, during a question and answer session, a fan asked him if he could "tell everything that happened with the TLC." In response, Ashley replied, "No, I'm better than that. Next time! Life is falling as I would like, so there's no need to knock anyone down!"

Ashley and Jay have been dating occasionally with them recently reconciling. The couple, who went through divorce proceedings several times, are in quarantine in Pennsylvania after Ashley brought Jay from Jamaica to the United States.

Apparently some fans were not impressed that they were back together when one commented in one of his posts, "How many times do you have to hurt yourself both emotionally and financially before you finally learn?" Ashley found out about it and did not hesitate to applaud, saying, "Fifty-seven days, twenty hours."

Meanwhile, someone else called her desperate to always return with someone who always cheats on her. "Desperate is coming to the page of someone you don't even follow and talk to shit about. As if you literally had to find me and come here to make this comment. Get a screwed up life," Ashley replied enthusiastically.