6ix9ine Allegedly Denounced To FBI For Violating His Parole While Exposing Snoop Dogg

Several Snoop fans are said to have contacted the feds and the judge after the spitter of & # 39; Gooba & # 39; published a video of & # 39; What is my name? & # 39; rapper with Celina Powell to accuse him of cheating on his wife.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine can get into new trouble with the law amidst his enmity with Snoop dogg on social media. The New York City artist is believed to have violated his probation by exposing the Long Island native for his alleged romance with Celina Powell.

To demonstrate his point of view, the hit creator "FEFE" posted on his Instagram account a video of half-naked Snoop in his room with Celina, who is Instagram. Her pants hung low, exposing her buttocks. "For 2 years, while I was in prison, PEOPLE STARTED WITH ME trying to finish my career and it didn't work, now they say: Leave me alone in this world we live in. He shared on Sunday, May 17.

But 6ix9ine quickly removed the post, possibly after realizing it had violated the terms of his early release from prison. Under California law, it is a crime for "anyone who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part or body parts of another identifiable person, or an image of the depicted person involved in a sexual act."

The 24-year-old rapper may also have violated California's wiretapping laws. It seems like in the video, Snoop didn't know he was being filmed, making it a crime. While 6ix9ine may not be the video taker, it is also considered illegal to distribute or broadcast any "secretly" recorded video on the Internet.

Fans were enraged by 6ix9ine's action by sharing the images of Snoop, blaming him for going too far, and accusing him of violating California's revenge porn laws. According to MTO News, at least a dozen Snoop fans have reported the hitman "Gooba" to both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the federal judge who released him from prison earlier.

It is currently unknown if the FBI is investigating the matter. Previously, it was 6ix9ine who asked his fans to call the Snoop cops for threatening him, after rapper "Gin & Juice" wrote to him through DMs, "Say b *** h boy, have you gone to learn . ** ". He added, "Or did I forget, already squishy Lil b *** h", before sending out a couple of rat emojis.

Meanwhile, Snoop allegedly tried to communicate with Celina in an attempt to team up against 6ix9ine. The Instagram model revealed that the 48-year-old rapper FaceTimed showed her to his dog instead of his face.

Celina made sure that she had no interest in helping Snoop take revenge on 6ix9ine. "@snoopdogg I am not interested in partnering with you against @ 6ix9ine, please stop calling me asking why I am prompting you," he wrote before adding the hashtag "TEAM6IX9INE".