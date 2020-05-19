6 things you should know – Up News Info Tampa

ORLANDO, FL (CW44) -Disney Springs will begin a gradual reopening on Wednesday, May 20. Along with a COVID-19 warning to all cast members, participating employees, and guests, here are the 6 key points you should know before arriving at Disney Springs:

Limited parking and reduced entrances

Temperature detections before entry

Facial covers are required for guests 3 years and older

Physical distancing practices, including physically distanced queues and physical barriers

Temporary operation modifications, including reduced hours at select locations and without scheduled entertainment offerings or high-contact interactive areas

A greater focus on disinfection and sanitation, including the addition of hand washing stations and hand sanitizers in key areas.

For more information, you can visit the Disney Springs website.