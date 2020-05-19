6 lingering questions about ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;

COMMENTARY

Six lingering questions now that the music has stopped, the lights have turned on and "The Last Dance,quot; is complete …

1. Did you live up to the hype?

Well, it definitely met the anticipation. When the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world of sports in mid-March, there were strong and immediate pleas from sports fans demanding that ESPN advance the release date of this 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and 1997-98. . Bulls, who was originally scheduled to run during the NBA Finals.

ESPN, in desperate need of programming, quickly agreed once Newton-raised director Jason Hehir assured the network that he could make the new timeline work. That their team managed to speed up the process in a company as rich in detail and complex and making it as compelling as they did was a remarkable achievement.

"The Last Dance,quot; was a must-watch TV show, bordering on a cultural phenomenon, for five Sunday nights in satisfying two-hour windows. Was it the best project that ESPN has been involved in? No, that's still the 2016 five-part series "O.J .: Made in America," which, without any hyperbole, is the most impressive thing I've ever seen on television.

"The Last Dance,quot;, which was relentlessly entertaining, did not have, could not have, the same cultural breadth. But it was exactly what sports fans needed right now. Yes, I would say that it lived up to expectations.

2. What was missing? Rather, who was missing?

While the '98 Bulls were the narrative core of the story, Hehir used it as a starting point to span the entire timeline of Jordan's career. However, we heard nothing from Robert Parish, who ended his career with the 1997 Bulls and faced Jordan's intimidation attempt mark during his only season in Chicago.

I thought Bison Dele, a talented and quirky role player in the 1997 Bulls champions who died in bizarre circumstances in 2002, could be mentioned.

It would also gobble up a separate documentary about the Jordan Bulls' first team, the 1984-85 squad referred to in the document as a "traveling cocaine circus," a description that sparked a laugh from Jordan. I'm sure I'm not the only one who searched that team's list after hearing that.

3. Which Jordanian-era Bull was most overlooked?

I was surprised that Ron Harper didn't get more recognition and face time. Early in his career with the Cavaliers, he was a great flyer with some skills from Jordan's repertoire. A knee injury and that other NBA kiss of death in the 1980s, a change for the Clippers, altered his professional career. But he ended up being a trusted starter in the final three teams in the Bulls' championship.

And in one of the first episodes, speaking about Jordan shooting Craig Ehlo to beat the Cavs in the 1989 playoffs, Harper offered perhaps the most hilarious and profane commentary on the entire documentary. I would have liked to know more about him.

%MINIFYHTML51cc87ff568feb56bff08643ad26484315%

Newton native Jason Hehir directed the documentary. —Courtesy of Thom Stukas.

4. Who came out better?

Jordan's casual candor during his three interviews with Hehir was even more satisfying than any of the behind-the-scenes footage. But it's hard to say that it turns out well considering that much of the conversation with him, as compelling as it was, was about his real and imagined complaints.

Viewers had an idea why Scottie Pippen was so popular with his teammates, and he is the only one who made an effort to credit scruffy but smart general manager Jerry Krause. But his defiance of his refusal to enter a 1994 playoff game against the Knicks said he would not change the way he handled it, it remains a bad image.

The answer to this question is Steve Kerr, whose humanity and consideration is manifested when he talks about the murder of his own father in Beirut in 1984 and how the personal tragedy was something of an unspoken link with him and Jordan.

If Kerr's backstory is unfamiliar, I recommend looking for a copy of John Feinstein's book "A Season Inside,quot; about the 1988 college basketball season. Kerr, then a star in Arizona, is an important part of this.

5. What was the best recurring cameo?

I imagine some of you could tell Carmen Electra's kind looks to talk about her wild times with Dennis Rodman. But the correct answer is Larry Bird.

He took the documentary to the next level whenever he was on it, whether it be reiterating his famous comment "That was God disguised as Michael Jordan,quot; after Jordan's 63-point game in the '86 playoffs, or his hilarious appearance shameless. The Pacers coach after Reggie Miller had a triple lead in the 1998 playoffs, or his cursed smile when Jordan offered a vulgar salute after the Bulls' Game 7 victory that same year.

The lesson, as always, is that Larry improves everything a little.

6. What the hell are we supposed to see now?

We will miss "The Last Dance,quot;. It was a dating schedule, and watching it every Sunday also brought a fun community experience on social media.

There are no documentary series of this magnitude coming soon, but ESPN is trying to keep the momentum going by uploading three "30 by 30,quot; movies for release over the next four Sunday nights.

A two-part documentary about Lance Armstrong opens this Sunday, with Part 2 the following Sunday. A movie about martial arts legend Bruce Lee opens on June 7. And on June 14th, "Long Gone Summer,quot; will be released, about the career home run & # 39; 98 between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

None of them have Jordan or Bird, as far as I can tell, but they should still be pretty good.