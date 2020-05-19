45 Lady Gaga sports from 2013 to 2015 that belong to a museum

Long before Lady Gaga settled in her fabulous Los Angeles villa featured in Vogue's "73 Questions,quot;, her home base was New York City and she would travel the world on her world tours, staying at many different hotels.
Between 2013 and 2015, Lady Gaga would serve AMAZING fashion on her way to and from the hotels she stayed at, where Gaga fans (aka Little Monsters) would be waiting outside to take a look.
Honestly, such a massive production must have been difficult to follow, and I appreciate their dedication.
And so, without further ado, here are some amazing moments from this era of Lady Gaga fashion:
one)
When he looked like a high-tech entrepreneur of the future.
2)
When she dressed as Picasso's painting "Girl Before a Mirror,quot;.
3)
When she wore a "The Birth of Venus,quot; dress with glasses that only Professor Trelawney would wear.
4)
When wearing this look, I think Cher would approve.
5)
When I wore this number in bold with a hat that, I'm sorry, looks like bright pink sperm.
6)
When he dressed like a real Christmas tree.
7)
When I was wearing this wild and furry outfit that for some reason reminds me of chicken nuggets.
8)
When I was wearing a giant "Mona Lisa,quot; print.
9)
When I wore bold yellow stripes and sushi shoes and had bug eyes.
10)
When she looked like a mermaid out of the water she was invited by a prince to watch a very appropriate polo match.
eleven)
When she dressed up as what I can only describe as "electro nymph,quot;.
12)
When I wore this number of sequins with neon hair.
13)
When it was half hidden, like the way turtles retreat inside their shells, in anything.
14)
When it seemed like he could be part of the X-Men.
fifteen.
When he had an explosive moment (and we all do it).
sixteen.
When she looked like a stereotypical girl from Los Angeles going to the weekend farmers market.
17)
When wearing sunglasses with tassels attached to the bottom.
18)
When she wore a bright red jumpsuit and seashell necklaces.
19)
When she wore white gloves and peplum while kissing a golden rose.
twenty)
When he had the sun on his head.
twenty-one)
When long white hair served her in this comfortable-looking coat in which she could fall asleep.
22)
When I wore this bold and oversized dress inside a dress.
2. 3)
When she was wearing a mechanical dress that produced real bubbles.
24)
When I was wearing these pixel perfect sunglasses that seem to have fallen off Matrix.
25)
When she was inspired by aluminum foil.
26)
When he served street style and showed his upper thighs like it was nothing.
27)
When her hair looked like it was ~ on fire ~.
28)
When she dazzled in the brightest pink.
29)
When I wore this and somehow the sequins weren't the most striking part of the look.
30)
When he dressed his dog Asia as Yoda to complete his look, but the costume did not stay on Asia's head. (A for effort, however).
31)
When she sported this look, it feels like an 80s futuristic tribute to Mickey Mouse.
32)
When he used his face as a canvas.
33)
When he put on this Keith Haring shirt and put Asia in a matching little shirt.
3. 4)
When wearing a dress, anyone would be lucky to walk down the hall.
35)
When I was wearing this oversized necklace it made me wonder if I was doing a light cosplay like Mozart.
36)
When wearing this casual "climate revolution,quot; t-shirt paired with a billowy skirt.
37)
When she used rainbow platforms and matched her bag to her top.
38)
When he was served a beige outfit with two-tone sunglasses.
39)
When he wore a golden helmet larger than his head.
40)
When I was holding a shell-shaped umbrella.
41)
When she paid tribute to the UK in this royally inspired outfit.
42)
When I wore this flowing white number and sunglasses that look like an acid trip.
43)
When he greeted his fans with a black and white number.
44)
When he wore pearl platform shoes and looked a bit like a movie villain who had just received an electric shock.
Four. Five
And finally, when he wore a black leather jumpsuit better than anyone I've ever met.
