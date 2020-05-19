& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; It was extensive, but here are 7 themes that we wanted more

%MINIFYHTMLc3764dd9bf134115ddc580e9cfd1fb8414%

The dance is over, everyone goes home.

ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; offered a much-needed real-world respite from the lack of live sports as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, however, "The Last Dance,quot; did more work mythologizing and deifying Jordan than examining him as a player and his dynamic with the team as a whole. To that end, while extensive, there is some more material that the documentary could have shed light on that viewers did not get too much information.

These are some of the topics that we would have liked to see examined a little more:

The end

For all the pomp and circumstances about Jordan actually leaving After the '98 season and inadvertently playing for a coach not named Phil Jackson, we didn't get an idea of ​​how it all happened after the last title. It seemed like the ending was a bit rushed, which is understandable given the situation the production team was in.

Truth be told, the series could have benefited from an additional hour or two, which is crazy to think about, but when you're counting the career of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the sport and one of the best athletes in history of sport, and the end of the race would be something that should be covered a little more in depth.

By all reports at the beginning of the series, the ending was not a pleasant one, and Jordan admitted that he walked away when the Bulls could have challenged for a seventh championship and adds intrigue as to why he, general manager Jerry Krause and the property were unable to make it work. one more year.

The brand

The Jordan brand is not just sportswear or on the court. It has grown to unimaginable heights and brought Nike from a budding brand to a global icon.

But the story of the Air Jordan 1 and Jordan almost leaving Nike before the launch of the Air Jordan 3, which could alter the sneaker landscape forever, was simply … forgotten.

Understanding that there was some Jordanian propaganda in this, there was no discussion of the more salacious business practices between Jordan, Nike and the Jordan brand, there were still some good stories to tell about the shoes and the Air Jordan brand.

The Wizards?

Yes, yes, it was a series that "focused,quot; on the 1997-1998 Bulls season. Whatever.

But we also know that this was a de facto on-screen chronicle of Michael Jordan's life and times, so the series' creators casually looked at why or what led Jordan to return to the field for the Wizards of all ages. teams. in the early 2000s it's a little heinous.

Obviously it is a period of Jordan's career that finds himself with a lot of mystery, after three years of retirement.

The mamba

Looking back, ESPN's mockery of Kobe Bryant's involvement in an episode of the series seems a bit discouraged, considering that Bryant got less screen time on this documentary than Carmen Electra.

Although Bryant's unfortunate and untimely death probably played a role in how much he was seen on screen, Jordan's words about his relationship with Kobe and some of the qualities he exemplified as a player and leader would have fitted. It was apparent that Jordan wasn't always relating to other teammates or players in the league, so the relationship between the two, who has often been cited as big brother-little brother, would have offered a bit of closure.

The style of play

While we got 1 1/2 episodes dedicated to the 'Bad Boys' Pistons of the' 80s, the documentary probably would have been better to at least include a little more than what made the '80s and' 90s basketball any different than that we & # 39; We are watching today.

Truth be told, "The Last Dance,quot; covered a fair amount of what educated and older fans already knew: Jordan's animosity towards those Pistons teams, Rodman's sex life, to name a couple, so it was more an educational tool for a young generation in the era of social media than it was a revelation of new details in depth for all.

So if you went down that path, it would have been worth it for Jordan and the rest of the Bulls members interviewed to compare and contrast with what they play against what they see now. It could have been a point of discussion and debate for old and new fans on social media, at least.

The family

The relationship between Jordan and his father is detailed in detail in the documentary, and the psychological cost that the murder of James Jordan had on Michael even more.

With Jordan, a family man right now, a father of five and a grandfather, it would have been nice to see the dynamics of his ultra-competitive and borderline obsessive personality compared to who he is behind the scenes. We know that he was inspired everywhere and in everything, but outside his father, his family did not seem to be one of those areas of inspiration. That may be unfair, but we have little information about Jordan's human side and family life.

Let's face it: the idea of Michael Jordan being human It's still a very strange concept for a lot of people, especially after seeing it deified for a series of 10 hours, so knowing how he operated as a father with his two sons and three daughters would have been a deeper and more appreciated look.

The … Toni?

Aside from the Dream Team sequence, it seems very strange that Toni Kukoc, who was an integral part of the Bulls' championship teams, seemed very, very diminished throughout the series.

"The Last Dance,quot; did an inadvertent but pretty good job of devaluing those who were invaluable to the Bulls dynasty (Kukoc and Jerry Krause to name a couple), but Kukoc was painted more like a boy flogging Jordan than of what was key. championship teams He was the sixth NBA man of the year for 1996 and a vital piece off the bench.

We all know that Jordan, Pippen, and a well-formed band of actors often made the Bulls leave, but that Kukoc had to compete with Jordan's trainer during screen time during the documentary showing how little he was given.

Maybe in "The Next Dance,quot;.