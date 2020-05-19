& # 39; The Canadian endurance race & # 39 ;, & # 39; How's your head, Hun? & # 39; Set US release dates USA – Up News Info

World of Wonder, the company that serves us all RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race God, he's expanding his programming with the BBC How's your head, Hun? and from Crave Canada Endurance Race. The two will make their US debut. USA Exclusively on May 26 and July 2, respectively. They will broadcast day and date with their international broadcasts on the World of Wonder SVOD WOW Presents Plus Service. Also, the World of Wonder docuseries Werq the world He is slated to return for his second season on June 2.

In How's your head, Hun?, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Judge Michelle Visage takes an inside look at life in quarantine while Endurance race life is temporarily on hold. Along with her husband David, her teenage daughter Lola, Lola's new boyfriend, and their pets, she keeps things light and refocuses her energy on her family as they engage in shenanigans, lockdown projects, cooking, and more.

Canada Endurance Race brings the fun and shade worthy of an Emmy winner gag RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race north of the border. As in the sister program of EE. Each episode assesses the Queen's talents and challenges them to master singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, costume-making, and improvisation. Each week, a competitor walks away until a queen is announced as the inaugural winner. The first queens to participate Canada Endurance Race They include Anastarzia Anaquway, BOA, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo, and Tynomi Banks. The panel of judges includes Endurance race Season 11 Finalist Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Stacey McKenzie and ETALK Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor.

Returning for its second season the Werq the world docuseries features the world's biggest drag superstars and serves as a tour diary as it captures every aspect of drag life on the road, both tucked in and off. This season has Endurance race Fan favorites include Yvie Oddly, Detox Icunt, Plastique Tiara, Naomi Smalls, Kameron Michaels, Monét X Change, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, and Miss Vanjie.

The World of Wonder special meeting RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It will air on May 22 on VH1 and the virtual finale will air on May 29.