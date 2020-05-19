& # 39; RHOP & # 39; star, Gizelle Bryant, calls on others to respect Jamal Bryant's name amid new indictment

Instagram

Gizelle Bryant has come to the defense of her boyfriend mega pastor of the church. During an appearance in "Watch what happens live", the usual cast member of"The real housewives of Potomac"He shared his opinion on the recent allegations that Jamal Bryant fathered a son with a member of his congregation.

When the host brought the topic up on the talk show Andy CohenThe 49-year-old woman rushed to tear down the rumors, before asking others to be respectful of what her man had done. "Respect Jamal's name," he said. "He is doing wonderful things in Atlanta."

Regarding the rumors, the television personality told the presenter: "Thank you for asking, because it gives me the opportunity to say that this is a lie." She added: "And I addressed it on their social media. I said it is a lie, and clearly, we are very important if people are going to invent these lies."

Gizelle was married to Jamal for seven years before separating in 2009 due to their adventure. They share three daughters, Grace, 15, and the twins, 14, Angel and Adore. The two were back together in 2019 as revealed during the "RHOP" season 4 reunion in September 2019.

During the Sunday May 18 episode of "WWHL," Gizelle reaffirmed her reconciliation by saying, "I am officially off the market, and yes, we are officially together. And we are fine, even in quarantine." However, she still lives in Bethesda, Maryland, while he remains in Atlanta to lead the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Gizelle was not the only one to deny a new accusation against Jamal. Through a video posted to his church's YouTube channel in early May, Jamal also addressed the matter, stating: "Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who continued without facts, without evidence, and could add, no truth to make unfounded allegations. that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February and January here in Atlanta and was hiding it from a mother in Atlanta or in my church. "

"That, no. 1, is 1,000 percent false. One thousand percent defective," he emphasized. "In the past few days I generally don't say anything. Michelle Obama He informed us: "When they go down, we go down." If it was just for me, I could bear it, ignore it and move on, but I have to think about my daughters, who are now from the internet age, who have to read these falsehoods for cowards, who write things without limits, without compassion, without understanding, but blatant lies. "

Jamal has also threatened bloggers with a lawsuit through an Instagram post on May 7. "To all bloggers who post fake news without any truth !! Congratulations! Those legal papers you received are not fake news! You have 72 hours …," he warned.