& # 39; Our chemistry was so sick & # 39;

Instagram

The & # 39; What is Luv? & # 39; The singer addresses the speculation that arose because she collaborated with the rapper on many songs and said, "We never messed around like it was never a thing."

Up News Info –

Ashanti has cleared things up in his relationship history, years after he was rumored to be dating You're the boss. Contrary to what her fans believed at the time, the 39-year-old singer / actress insisted that she and the rapper were "one thing."

Hits creator "dumb" addressed dating rumors during an Instagram live chat with his former collaborator Fat Joe. The Bronx rapper / actor noted that Ashanti and Ja Rule made so many songs together that people began to think they were an element.

While they may seem so close to each other when performing on stage, Ashanti actually revealed, "Our chemistry was very wrong." Denying dating rumors, he continued, "We never messed with each other like it was never a thing."

She went on to explain the nature of their relationship, "So we couldn't see each other for months and we'd be at an awards show and perform on stage and it would seem like we've been together all day. Sometimes we even would." coordinate with our outfits. It's crazy to have that kind of chemistry with someone you don't have a relationship with. "

%MINIFYHTMLbb271c10ee7266c6be683462da2026d315%

As for how close they really are, the R&B singer called Ja Rule "my brother."

During the live chat, Joe also asked Ashanti if she has "a love interest now." Getting shy, the singer who collaborated with Ja Rule on "Always on Time" replied: "Something something something, a little situation (sic)". Although he did not directly answer the question, he continued to share: "People have situations, I am as if we were together or not, what is this in between?"

Putting her love life aside, Ashanti recently appeared on "Nasty" with DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion. Speaking of collaboration, he admitted that at first he thought it was very vulgar. "I called a lot of people because the verse was so vulgar. When we were together in the studio in Los Angeles, I just put a hook on it, he (DaBaby) was just doing his verse," he recalled. "When he sent it to me, he was like a goddamn thing."

<br />

"And when he called it was like listening, I'm going to put Megan there and she's going to balance it. I thought, oh, that's fine. So when I heard it, it was like now it was fire, it was like we were coming and going song", continuous. "When I first heard it, I played it for my DJ, I played it for my dad, and he said, 'What the hell? It's like no, put it down a bit. "