Image: Getty

In the next FX documentary AKA Jane RoeNorma McCorvey, more commonly known as "Jane Roe" in the Roe v. Wade case, says evangelical leaders paid him to pretend he was anti-abortion and "ex-gay" to lendd credit to anti-abortion causes.

Despite using her experience struggling to find access to abortion services in Texas as a plaintiff in the 1973s Roe v. Wade case, which would become the basis for legalizing abortion in all 50 states, in the mid-1990s McCorvey had become something of a poster for the religious right, expressing her regret over her involvement in the case and claiming that becoming a born-again Christian had helped her to be straight. Recently, in 2005, McCorvey spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court in which protesters demanded the court's revocation. Roe v. Wade. But Nick Sweeney's upcoming documentary features footage of McCorvey (who died in 2017) confessing that his friendship with pro-life crusader and pastor Flip Benham and the subsequent "conversion" was at least partially fueled by payments from religious organizations, according to the daily beast:

"‘ This is my deathbed confession, "she laughs, sitting on a chair in her nursing home room, on oxygen. Sweeney asks McCorvey, "Did they (the evangelicals) use you as a trophy?" "Of course," she replies. "I was the big shot." "Do you think you would say you used them?" Sweeney replies. "Well," says McCorvey, "I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they took me out on camera and they told me what to say. That's what I would say."

In the documentary, McCorvey's "deathbed confession" is corroborated by the Rev. Rob Schenck, who was previously affiliated with Benham's pro-life organization Operation Rescue, but has since distanced himself. Schenck says McCorvey was paid because anti-abortion advocates believed "that she would return to the other side," if she was not financially compensated for speaking out against abortion. And before her death, McCorvey, a former abortion clinic employee and at one point a pro-choice advocate, seemed to agree that without the money, she would not have been instrumental in attempts to reverse Roe v. Wade.

"I am a good actress," she reportedly she tells Sweeney on camera about her anti-abortion speeches, which she says were written by evangelical leaders like Benham. "Of course, I am not acting now."

In 1994 McCorvey published a pro-abortion memo called I Am Roe: My Life, Roe v. Wade and Freedom of Choice. In 1998, he published a second memory called Won for love he focused on his religious conversion and dedication to the anti-abortion movement. An upcoming movie called Roe v. Wade, starring Jon Voight and Stacey Dash, will focus on conversion, though presumably not on McCorvey's confession that his support for denying safe and legal access to abortion was bought by evangelicals and anti-abortion groups.

AKA Jane Roe premieres May 22 on FX.