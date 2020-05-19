2020 Webby Award winners include Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski – Up News Info

Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Tom Hanks, and Game of Thrones are among the winners of the 24th. Annual Webby Awards, recently dubbed WFH: Webby from home. Hosted by Patton Oswalt, The Webby Awards online celebration is scheduled for today at 3pm ET on the Webby website.

This year's program is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals and organizations that use the Internet in response to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Winners of the Webby Special Achievement include D-Nice Webby Artist of the Year Kristen Bell, Some good news with John Krasinski, Miley Cyrus, Massimo Bottura for Kitchen quarantine and Swizz Beats + Timbaland. Webby Breakout of the Year goes to Houseparty "to keep people connected even when they are physically separated."

You can find a complete list of winners here. The highlights of the 24 winners of the Annual Webby Award include:

