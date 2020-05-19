2020 Webby Award winners include Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski – Up News Info

Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Tom Hanks, and Game of Thrones are among the winners of the 24th. Annual Webby Awards, recently dubbed WFH: Webby from home. Hosted by Patton Oswalt, The Webby Awards online celebration is scheduled for today at 3pm ET on the Webby website.
This year's program is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals and organizations that use the Internet in response to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Winners of the Webby Special Achievement include D-Nice Webby Artist of the Year Kristen Bell, Some good news with John Krasinski, Miley Cyrus, Massimo Bottura for Kitchen quarantine and Swizz Beats + Timbaland. Webby Breakout of the Year goes to Houseparty "to keep people connected even when they are physically separated."
Related story
The cast of & # 39; The Office & # 39; recreates Show's wedding dance for Zoom Marriage
You can find a complete list of winners here. The highlights of the 24 winners of the Annual Webby Award include:
- Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon (Webby Award for Celebrities / Fans / Social)
- The Malala Fund (Webby Award for email newsletters, websites)
- #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks (Webby People’s Voice Award for Art and Entertainment, Social)
- Reebok x Cardi B | Nails (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion and Lifestyle, Video)
- Greta Thunberg from Intercept If we can save the banks, then we can save the world (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for events and live broadcasts, video)
- Rules of science! with Bill Nye (Webby People’s Voice Award for Science and Education, Podcasts)
ESPN Welcome to Bron Bron Land (Webby Award for Best User Interface, Websites)
- Lil Nas X – Panini (Webbys People’s Voice Award for Best Art Direction, Video)
- Dolly Parton's America (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Mini Series, Podcasts)
- Squarespace achieves this with Idris Elba (Webby Award for Comedy, Video and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Copywriting, Publicity, Media and Public Relations)
- The Late Late Show with James Corden (Webby Award for Entertainment, Video)
- Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience (Webby Prize for Volume / 6 degrees of freedom, video)
- The catch and kill podcast with Ronan Farrow (Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Host, Podcasts)
- Celine Dion (Webby People’s Voice Award for Experimental and Innovation, Social)
- HBO Chernobyl podcast (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Single Episode, Podcasts)
- The daily show with Trevor Noah (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor, Social), Webby Award for Best Personality / Web Presenter, Video and Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform, Video)
- The Luminary The Trevor Noah podcast (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics, Podcasts)
- Saturday night live (Webby People & # 39; s Voice Award for best use of stories, social)
- Terry Crews and Reese Witherspoon (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion and Beauty, Series and Social Content Campaigns)
- NFL TikTok (Webby Award for Sports, Social)
- Harry Potter: The Wizard's Unity (Webby People’s Voice Award for technical achievements, games)
- ESPN 30for30 Podcasts (Webby Award for Sports, Podcasts)
- DC Universe (Webby People’s Voice Award for Media Streaming, Websites)
%MINIFYHTML3dcc354797c42d5bd18f5e04bbb2370e19%