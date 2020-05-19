[1945: Great Britain and the United States propose a meeting with Russia

The realistic approach of Soviet diplomacy to European affairs, it is said in trusted London quarters, has reached a point where some definition, capable of being made only at the "Big Three,quot; level, must qualify the intentions of the USSR. That is to say, there must be a complete understanding between the allied powers about what Russia wants in the form of "friendly,quot; governments on its continental borders.

– The New York Herald Tribune, European Edition, May 19, 1945.