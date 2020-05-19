[1945: Great Britain and the United States propose a meeting with Russia

FROM THE HERALD TRIBUNE OFFICE
LONDON, MAY 18 – The American and British ambassadors in Moscow will shortly present to Marshal Stalin the views of their governments that an early meeting of the "Big Three,quot; in London is considered urgent, as reported this evening in reliable diplomatic quarters. .
The British envoy, Sir Archibald Clark-Kerr, is expected to leave here in a few days with this company. Averell Harriman, the United States representative to the Kremlin, according to reliable sources, will either join his British colleague in London or follow him to the Soviet capital immediately.
Early encounter wanted
The two diplomats were said to strive to impress Stalin that the "serious and disturbing issues,quot;, which Foreign Minister Anthony Eden referred to yesterday in the House of Commons, require his immediate attention in talks with President Truman and the Prime Minister Winston Churchill
In view of the fact that victory in Europe has relieved Marshal Stalin of the heroic responsibility of leading the Red Army war against Nazi Germany, the Anglo-American point of view is said to be that the marshal can now travel abroad, and in doing so Allow your admirers, in any case, in this country, the opportunity to acclaim you.
An underlying factor in this regard is the available British view in all respects that Churchill, despite his years and responsibilities, has done more than his share of traveling as a statesman in the interest of Allied unity.
"Disturbing,quot; problems
According to informed diplomatic opinion, the "disturbing,quot; problems facing the "Big Three,quot; meeting have the solution of the Polish problem in the priority category. In its simplest terms, the main problem to be solved between the Anglo-American position and the Russian attitude on this issue is whether Russian security measures are receiving more than their share of attention.
The realistic approach of Soviet diplomacy to European affairs, it is said in trusted London quarters, has reached a point where some definition, capable of being made only at the "Big Three,quot; level, must qualify the intentions of the USSR. That is to say, there must be a complete understanding between the allied powers about what Russia wants in the form of "friendly,quot; governments on its continental borders.
– The New York Herald Tribune, European Edition, May 19, 1945.