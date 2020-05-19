15 juicy things we want after watching Harry Styles' Sandia Sugar music video

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

You are not alone if Harry StylesWatermelon Sugar's new music video has left you wanting a summer full of friends and retro fashion. One can only dream, right?

%MINIFYHTML3118542071461fa4d637b3fa0cb5fc1315%%MINIFYHTML3118542071461fa4d637b3fa0cb5fc1316%

Well at least you can rock fashion in the music video thanks to the tricks we found below. From Harry's blue flower sunglasses to his friend's crochet yellow bikini, copy the best beauty and fashion from the Watermelon Sugar music video with these purchases from Urban Outfitters, Sephora, and more.