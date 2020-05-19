Home Entertainment 1,400 people show up in central Florida for the & # 39;...

1,400 people show up in central Florida for the & # 39; coronavirus party & # 39;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Thousands of people gathered at a street party in Deland, Florida on Saturday to attend a party that was billed as a "Coronavirus Party." The party, according to local authorities, was carried out in violation of social distancing orders, and the police made several arrests and hundreds were injured, according to MTO Newss.

Authorities say the party was fairly quiet during the day, but turned dangerous at night. Shortly after midnight, police told MTO News that two men, Alphonso Parker and Charles Turner, were seen exchanging a pistol. And the police claim that Charles fled and dropped the gun.

