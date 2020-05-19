14 years behind the wheel in pursuit from Half Moon Bay to Pacifica – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFICA (Up News Info SF) – Two South Bay teens were arrested after allegedly refusing to stop at Half Moon Bay and then drive to Pacifica early Monday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Agents responded at 3:11 a.m. to a report of a vehicle theft in progress on the 500 block of Spindrift Way in Half Moon Bay, and the suspects reported that they entered a vehicle and then fled in a red Honda Civic.

At 3:36 a.m., officers saw the Honda heading north in the 9000 block of Cabrillo Road and attempted to stop it, but the driver did not budge.

Agents learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in San José, and that it was finally stopped by officials from the California Highway Patrol in Pacifica, sheriff's officials said.

The driver, a 14-year-old San Jose boy and a 16-year-old Gilroy passenger, were detained without incident and later released with his parents, according to the sheriff's office.

