14 videos celebrities have posted on Instagram during quarantine for which I am personally very grateful

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
All of these videos make me feel like I'm high, and I love it.

This video of Shania Twain singing a love song to her horse.

Glenn Close literally just makes a variety of weird faces.

Sir Anthony Hopkins doing the "toosie slide,quot;.

January Jones doing timed solo swimming.

Kate Beckinsale makes a legitimate army tank out of boxes for her cat.

Martha Stewart "flip the switch,quot; with this bottle of vodka.

Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding his inner donkey.

Goldie Hawn danced on her trampoline.

Jennifer Garner drinking wine, dancing, doing laundry and everything that happens here.

Oprah struggling to insert a duvet.

Lisa Rinna dances around her husband as he cuts boxes and pays no attention to her.

A fairly long video of Britney Spears playing "peek-a-boo,quot; behind her hat and then doing different poses.

John Travolta makes a simple announcement about how his son changed his TikTok name.

And Sharon Stone's extremely enthusiastic birthday yells at James Brown.

