14 videos celebrities have posted on Instagram during quarantine for which I am personally very grateful

All of these videos make me feel like I'm high, and I love it.
one]
This video of Shania Twain singing a love song to her horse.
2]
Glenn Close literally just makes a variety of weird faces.
3]
Sir Anthony Hopkins doing the "toosie slide,quot;.
4]
January Jones doing timed solo swimming.
5]
Kate Beckinsale makes a legitimate army tank out of boxes for her cat.
6]
Martha Stewart "flip the switch,quot; with this bottle of vodka.
7]
Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding his inner donkey.
8]
Goldie Hawn danced on her trampoline.
9]
Jennifer Garner drinking wine, dancing, doing laundry and everything that happens here.
10]
Oprah struggling to insert a duvet.
eleven]
Lisa Rinna dances around her husband as he cuts boxes and pays no attention to her.
12]
A fairly long video of Britney Spears playing "peek-a-boo,quot; behind her hat and then doing different poses.
13]
John Travolta makes a simple announcement about how his son changed his TikTok name.
14]
And Sharon Stone's extremely enthusiastic birthday yells at James Brown.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!