10 Questions to Trade Anything "- Up News Info Tampa

Negotiation is an essential skill in personal and professional relationships.

Some people are great negotiators and some are not, which is why Simon & Schuster's new Alexandra Carter book titled "Request More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything,quot; is a must-read for everyone.

Carter is a professor at Columbia University School of Law in New York and is an expert in mediation. She is a world-renowned negotiating coach for the United Nations and has worked with some of the world's most powerful diplomats.

"When I reached out to people I realized that their business alliances or personal relationships had disappeared," Carter said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. "I really wanted to find a way to give people tools to negotiate better before getting to that point. When they could use them to achieve their personal goals and also create better deals for themselves. I wanted to teach other nice people how they could advocate for themselves as well. "

The professor at Columbia University School of Law says that most people get caught up in what she calls a bargaining car accident. Carter believes in these situations that individuals become their own worst enemies.

"They get tangled up in their own brains and have trouble maintaining their own priorities, setting priorities, or having trouble knowing what to say in the moment," Carter said. “They go in and they are left blank. That's because they haven't known the right way to prepare or the questions to ask themselves, so they can be clear and confident when faced with any situation. "

In his book, Carter uses mistakes in his own career and life when he was unable to implement the strategies he is discussing.

"I realized when I couldn't prepare. One of the things that led me to write Ask For More was my first salary negotiation. It wasn't until I was 30 that I had to negotiate for myself. I walked in with my powered suit and said well I'm going to do this. They went upstairs. I kept my face neutral and said thank you very much. I didn't know what to do and I called an older woman in the field. I asked her for advice and she said "you're going to come in and you're going to ask for more,quot;. He said that when you teach someone how to value you, you teach them to value us all. She said if you are not going to do it for yourself, do it for the woman or the person behind you. "

Carter's book is available now where books are sold and view all of DJ Sixsmith's interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.