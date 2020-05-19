1 hospitalized after a fire in a 300-unit apartment building in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – About 60 St. Paul firefighters battled a fire Monday night in a 300-story, multi-story apartment building.

The fire department says the teams were called to the 1100 block of Edgcumbe Road around 8:15 p.m. in a report of a fire that involved two units on the 11th floor of the building.

Authorities say 11 fire fighting units and four ambulances were on site. Three floors were evacuated, and one person was rushed to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released.

The fire was extinguished after about two hours. St. Paul Fire Department Public Information Officer Roy Mokosso says the building was equipped with a sprinkler system, which was activated. Mokosso said the windy conditions on Monday night gave firefighters an additional challenge.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.