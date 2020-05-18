Zoos are screwed

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Zoos and the animals that live in them are in serious trouble thanks to the pandemic, as you may have already imagined. But an even darker twist is that, unless things change soon, zookeepers may have to start slaughtering the animals, or worse, feeding them to each other.

The main problem is that Running a zoo costs a fortune, and of course revenue has been reduced to zero. "The amount of loss in the entire zoological community is staggering" Steven monfort, the director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo, saying the New Yorker. "Most of us are trying to figure out how to get to the spring of 2021 and hope that there will be a vaccine or something like that to make visits more normal."

%MINIFYHTMLbfe3dc2ffa601ce8edd4cf7dcd18abab17%

While no zoo is thriving under these circumstances, a zoo in nOrthern Germany has expressed the darkest possible result for its animals:

"Yes, and this is really the worst, worst of all, if I no longer have money to buy food, or if it happens that my food supplier is no longer able to supply due to new restrictions, then I would kill animals to feed other animals." Verena Kaspari saying German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur last month. The zoo made a list which animals would be slaughtered first, he said. The zoo is characterized by its panda twins, penguins, and seals. The last to leave, Kaspari said, would be Vitus, a snowy polar bear that is twelve feet tall.

the New Yorker the report details the numerous tests zoos around the world face, from a Canadian zoo sending your pandas return to China after failing to import enough bamboo to feed them, at the expense of paying the horticulturist at the Oregon Zoo to raise the plants that feed 1,200 silver caterpillars. (There is also the person responsible for keeping the caterpillars "clean, watered and fed" until they become butterflies and can be released.)

Then there are zoos that run research programs, said Dane Ashe, president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, who points out that "TIts latency period will have a real impact on conservation in the field of animals."

%MINIFYHTMLbfe3dc2ffa601ce8edd4cf7dcd18abab18% G / O Media may receive a commission

the only The good news is that sheer boredom has led a couple of pandas at the Ocean Park Zoo to have sex for the first time after a decade in the same compound. So at least there is that.