ZFS versus RAID: eight Ironwolf disks, two file systems, one winner

This has taken a long time to be done, it is time for the test results. To really understand the basics of computer storage, it is important to explore the impact of various conventional RAID (Redundant Array of Cheap Disks) topologies on performance. It is also important to understand what ZFS is and how it works. But at some point, people (especially internet computer enthusiasts) want numbers.

First, a quick note: This test naturally builds on those fundamentals. We will take great advantage of the lessons learned as we explore ZFS topologies here. If you're still not entirely solid on the difference between pools and vdevs or what Ashift and Recordize mean, we strongly We recommend that you revisit those explainers before diving into the evidence and results.

And while everyone loves to see raw numbers, we urge an additional focus on how These figures are related to each other. All of our charts relate the performance of ZFS group topologies in sizes two to eight disks to the performance of a single disk. If you change the disk model, your raw numbers will change accordingly, but for the most part, your relationship to the performance of a single disk will not.

Equipment tested

Yes, I work in a largely unfinished basement. At least I have windows to the patio. Not me @. Jim Salter

This is the 2019 Summer Storage Hot Rod, with all twelve bays loaded and hot. The first four are my own things; the last eight are the devices under test today. (The machine above is banshee, my Ryzen 7 3700X workstation, in an identical 12-bay chassis.) Jim Salter

We used all eight empty bays in our 2019 Summer Storage Hot Rod for this test. It has tons of RAM and more than enough CPU power to analyze these storage tests without sweating.

The Storage Hot Rod also has a dedicated LSI-9300-8i host bus adapter (HBA) that is not used for anything other than the disks under test. The first four bays of the chassis have our own backup data, but were idle during all tests here and are connected to the SATA controller on the motherboard, completely isolated from our test matrices.

How we test

As always, we use fio to perform all of our storage tests. We run them locally on the Hot Rod, and we use three basic types of random access tests: read, write, and synchronous write. Each of the tests ran with 4K and 1M size blocks, and I ran the tests with a single process and iodepth = 1, as well as eight processes with iodepth = 8.

For all testing, we are using ZFS on Linux 0.7.5, as found in the main repositories for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. It is worth noting that ZFS on Linux 0.7.5 is now two years old: there are features and performance improvements in the latest versions of OpenZFS that were not available in 0.7.5.

We tested with 0.7.5 anyway, to the annoyance of at least one very experienced OpenZFS developer, because when we ran the tests, 18.04 was the most current Ubuntu LTS and one of the most current stable distributions overall. In the next article in this series, on optimizing and optimizing ZFS, we will update the new Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and a much newer ZFS on Linux 0.8.3.

Initial configuration: ZFS vs mdraid / ext4

When we tested mdadm and ext4, we didn't really use the entire disk: we created a 1TiB partition in the header of each disk and used those 1TiB partitions. We also had to invoke arcane arguments: mkfs.ext4 -E lazy_itable_init = 0, lazy_journal_init = 0 —To prevent the ext4 preallocation from contaminating our results.

Using these relatively small partitions instead of full disks was a practical necessity, as ext4 needs to crawl throughout the created file system and scatter pre-allocated metadata blocks everywhere. If we had used the full disks, the usable space in the eight disk RAID6 topology would have been approximately 65TiB, and it would have taken several hours to format, with similar dying waits for every proven topology.

Fortunately, ZFS does not need or want to preassign metadata blocks; You create them on the fly as they become necessary. So we fed ZFS with every 12TB Ironwolf disk in its entirety, and we didn't have to wait through lengthy formatting procedures; each topology, even the largest, was ready to use one or two seconds after creation, with no special arguments required.

ZFS vs conventional RAID

A conventional RAID array is a simple abstraction layer that sits between a file system and a set of disks. It presents the entire array as a virtual "disk,quot; device that, from a file system perspective, is indistinguishable from a real individual disk, even if it is significantly larger than the largest individual disk.

ZFS is a completely different animal, and encompasses functions that can normally occupy three separate layers in a traditional Unixlike system. It is a logical volume manager, a RAID system and a file system all in one. The merging of traditional layers like this has caused many top managers to grind their indignant teeth, but there are very good reasons for this.

There is an absolute ton of the features that ZFS offers, and users who are unfamiliar with them are encouraged to take a look at our 2014 coverage of next-generation file systems for a basic overview, as well as our recent ZFS 101 article. for a much more complete explanation.

Megabytes vs Mebibytes

As in the last article, our performance measurement units here are kibibytes (KiB) and mebibytes (MiB). A kibibyte is 1,024 bytes, a mebibyte is 1,024 kibibytes, and so on, unlike a kilobyte, which is 1,000 bytes, and a megabyte, which is 1,000 kilobytes.

Kibibytes and their older siblings have always been the standard units for computer storage. Before the 1990s, computer professionals simply referred to them as K and M, and used inaccurate metric prefixes when spelling them out. But whenever your operating system refers to GB, MB, or KB, whether in terms of free space, network speed, or amounts of RAM, it really refers to GiB, MiB, and KiB.

Storage vendors unfortunately finally took advantage of the difference between metrics as a cheaper way to produce "gigabyte,quot; drives and then "terabytes,quot; drives, so a 500GB SSD is really only 465 GiB, and drives hard 12TiB like the ones we & # 39; Today's tests are really only 10.9TiB each.