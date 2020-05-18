Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Beijing's biggest contribution is likely to increase pressure on the Trump administration, which has cut US funds. USA To the global health agency.
US reaction USA: A senior Trump administration official called China's promise "a signal to distract calls from a growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government's failure to meet its obligations."
Wuhan after closing
Residents of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic started, they are moving towards an uncertain future after a two-month blockade. Our reporter tells the stories of four of them as they learn to navigate life on the other side of the crisis.
Rosanna Yu has rediscovered bubble tea, visited Wuhan's cherry blossoms, and embraced the city's new normal. Even traffic is a welcome change. "Seeing a lot of cars, I'm actually very happy," he said.
The lives of other residents changed permanently: during the peak of the outbreak, Liang Yi, his wife, and young son huddled in their parents' home outside the city. Now he is preparing to live elsewhere. "If we can create better circumstances for him, then we no longer want to live in a city like Wuhan."
Veranda Chen lost his mother to the coronavirus during the closure, but has since been reunited with his father, who survived the disease after hospitalization. Hazel Avoid crowds and risks and don't leave your neighborhood.
There is trauma and grief, anger and fear. But there is also hope, gratitude, and a new patience.
Japan's economy is the largest to go into recession.
For the first time since 2015, Japan It has fallen into a recession. Its already struggling economy was washed away by the virus.
The world's third-largest economy after the United States and China declined at an annualized rate of 3.4 percent in the first three months of the year, the Japanese government said on Monday.
The virus hit Japan's exports and tourism hard, after a drop in consumer spending coupled with a damaging typhoon. Recessions, often defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth, may continue in other countries of the world.
China's economy: Our reporters looked at China's two decades wave of global loans to expand its influence. Now, as the economy falters, countries are telling Beijing that they cannot return the money, and Beijing is at a crossroads.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Finding joy
These are not, on the surface, happy times. In the least. So you deserve a little relief. Our styles desk He asked 14 writers what is giving them joy right now, and their responses included the mundane, like really slow jogging, as well as general joys, like caring for others.
This is what is happening the most.
Al Qaeda: American researchers He linked al-Qaeda to last year's fatal shooting at a US military base in Pensacola, Florida. They found evidence that the gunman, a Saudi cadet who trained with the US military, contacted a Qaeda operative who had encouraged the attacks.
Hong Kong fight: Clashes erupted Monday among lawmakers in Hong Kong as they debated the leadership of a committee that will consider legislation that pro-democracy politicians fear will tighten China's control over semi-autonomous territory. The fight was the second to break out in the Hong Kong Legislature this month.
Snapshot: Above, the stands at an FC Seoul match in the capital of South Korea on Sunday. Yes, those are sex dolls: managers trying Holding the holiday in the stadiums with what they believed to be ordinary mannequins, he apologized once fans quickly pointed out the truth.
What we are reading: This Brain Pickings essay on "the extraordinary and enduring love between Emily Dickinson and Susan Gilbert, who ended up marrying her brother, Austin Dickinson,quot;. Steven Erlanger, our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe, says that "it is beautifully numbered and assists with the closure."
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Ms.
What does marriage mean for a woman's identity? What does it mean for your name? Those questions are at the center of The Mrs. Files, a new project by The Times that analyzes what is the honorific "Mrs." it means for women and their identities.
The Mrs. Files looks at what it means, and what it has meant, for a woman to be identified by her partner's last name, regardless of her accomplishments. Tell me what your name has been for your career.
Sarah: I take names very seriously. When I meet someone, it is always important for me to consult with them about what they would like to be called. Much of who we are is what calls us in the world, so defining what we would like to be called is this moment of potential agency. That agency is eliminated when the world calls us something we don't want to be called.
Denice: Growing up, I lived most of my adolescence only with my mother, who is Puerto Rican. My father is Jewish Many children from multicultural families have hyphenated names, but I don't, and I don't forget that I have my father's last name solely because of a patriarchal idea. A lot of writing is pointing to the world and pointing to yourself and finding the language of what someone else has named.
When you were a child, did you dream of a traditional wedding?
Denice: He was very involved in a traditional wedding. My parents separated when I was very young. So I had never seen a happy marriage and, without a model or example, I had to create one, so I withdrew from pop culture. As my sexuality grew and entered, I had to unpack that. I was trying to live up to an expectation instead of living a life that was in my own handwriting.
Helen: I started thinking recently about who weddings are for. I always assumed that if I got married it would be for me and my partner. But then you start thinking about relatives and it becomes a difficult negotiation between the public and the private.