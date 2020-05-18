Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Beijing's biggest contribution is likely to increase pressure on the Trump administration, which has cut US funds. USA To the global health agency.

US reaction USA: A senior Trump administration official called China's promise "a signal to distract calls from a growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government's failure to meet its obligations."

Rosanna Yu has rediscovered bubble tea, visited Wuhan's cherry blossoms, and embraced the city's new normal. Even traffic is a welcome change. "Seeing a lot of cars, I'm actually very happy," he said.

The lives of other residents changed permanently: during the peak of the outbreak, Liang Yi, his wife, and young son huddled in their parents' home outside the city. Now he is preparing to live elsewhere. "If we can create better circumstances for him, then we no longer want to live in a city like Wuhan."

Veranda Chen lost his mother to the coronavirus during the closure, but has since been reunited with his father, who survived the disease after hospitalization. Hazel Avoid crowds and risks and don't leave your neighborhood.

There is trauma and grief, anger and fear. But there is also hope, gratitude, and a new patience.

The world's third-largest economy after the United States and China declined at an annualized rate of 3.4 percent in the first three months of the year, the Japanese government said on Monday.

The virus hit Japan's exports and tourism hard, after a drop in consumer spending coupled with a damaging typhoon. Recessions, often defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth, may continue in other countries of the world.

The Mrs. Files looks at what it means, and what it has meant, for a woman to be identified by her partner's last name, regardless of her accomplishments. Tell me what your name has been for your career.

Sarah: I take names very seriously. When I meet someone, it is always important for me to consult with them about what they would like to be called. Much of who we are is what calls us in the world, so defining what we would like to be called is this moment of potential agency. That agency is eliminated when the world calls us something we don't want to be called.

Denice: Growing up, I lived most of my adolescence only with my mother, who is Puerto Rican. My father is Jewish Many children from multicultural families have hyphenated names, but I don't, and I don't forget that I have my father's last name solely because of a patriarchal idea. A lot of writing is pointing to the world and pointing to yourself and finding the language of what someone else has named.

When you were a child, did you dream of a traditional wedding?

Denice: He was very involved in a traditional wedding. My parents separated when I was very young. So I had never seen a happy marriage and, without a model or example, I had to create one, so I withdrew from pop culture. As my sexuality grew and entered, I had to unpack that. I was trying to live up to an expectation instead of living a life that was in my own handwriting.

Helen: I started thinking recently about who weddings are for. I always assumed that if I got married it would be for me and my partner. But then you start thinking about relatives and it becomes a difficult negotiation between the public and the private.

