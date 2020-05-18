WWE star Shad Gaspard disappears as he swims on the beach in Los Angeles

WWE star Shad Gaspard missing after swimming with her son on a Los Angeles beach.

On Monday afternoon, Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard, She shared a post on Instagram in which she declared that her husband was "disappeared,quot;. Siliana included his physical characteristics and revealed that he was "last seen wearing swim shorts,quot; on the beach in Marina Del Rey on Sunday. She asks anyone who has seen the fighter to submit any information.

In addition, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man and his 10-year-old son disappeared in the waters. LAFD shared that the boy "was located, evaluated, and did not require transportation to the hospital."

However, the United States Coast Guard added that in the process of saving his son, first responders "lost eye contact with the father."

The search for the WWE star began on Sunday afternoon, but was suspended at sunset. Lifeguards resumed their efforts at 7 a.m. from this morning. According to LACoFD's Twitter, searches are using probe technology to search at age 39.