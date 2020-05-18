Worn-out partner faces a difficult choice – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I have been with "Brad,quot; for six years (we are 50 years old, both divorced). Six months before moving into my house, he lost his job. He wasn't sure what he wanted to do next. Something against my better judgment, I let him move in, with the understanding that he would be back to work quickly. In the four years he has lived here, he has had three jobs. Neither lasted long. (I work from home.)

Brad has started drinking. Much. Many days drink up to 15 beers.

His parents send him money, which he uses to pay child support and buy some groceries. He keeps the place spotless and does all the yard work.

He is usually very loving, but when he drinks he gets angry, sarcastic, and critical of me and everyone else in his life. You are diagnosed with depression and take your medications, but you will not discuss the need for different medications or doses with your doctor.

Over the years, we have had many conversations. I'm saying I need you to stop drinking, get a job, and be helpful. He always promises to try, and I give him another chance. In February, we agreed that April 1 was a deadline, and if he didn't meet it, he would leave. Then everything went off (COVID-19). He's drinking more. I hate him. I'm going crazy.

This is an educated and professional man. He has always worked hard and done well. I love him, but at this point, I just want him to go. Where will it go? How will you live? I'm afraid of what might happen to him, so I'm still stuck.

– Worn out

Dear worn: At one point, the two of you agreed that April 1 was "Brad's,quot; move-in deadline. You don't seem to have worried where I would live at the time, which tells me that you basically hoped it would come with your show. This says a lot about the power of cognitive dissonance: it has not shown the ability to change. and still you keep waiting.

Stop trying to negotiate with Brad. It does not work.

Brad has been diagnosed with depression, and although he is taking his medications, he is also taking one of the most powerful depressants in the world: alcohol. That's the power of an addiction disorder: You drink even though it makes you feel worse.

The pressure to find a professional job could be too much for him, and he could be a fulfilling and rewarding "homemaker,quot; with part-time work, if he could commit to sobriety.

Still, Brad's problems belong to him. When you have "everything clear," you should simply tell him that you love him, but he has to go. You do not have to repeat all your expectations. Where it will land will be your problem, and it will solve it. (That's why it's called "tough love,quot;).

You say, "Honey, I love you, but it's time for you to go. I hope he chooses to get help. I'm in your corner all the way, but I can't help you." I hope you choose to stay in your life as a caring and faithful friend.

Dear Amy: "Scared Teen,quot; wrote to you about her parents, who seemed to be arguing a lot. I would like to suggest that the teenager write them a letter.

In a letter, the writer can clearly express their feelings, concerns, and desires, and parents do not have to respond spontaneously.

When I was in my early 20s and not living at home, I witnessed my parents having a horrible verbal discussion that really bothered me. I left and wrote my parents a letter explaining how upset I was, especially since they had always taught me to show respect and understanding to others and had actually lived it themselves, but now they did not do it among themselves.

I told them that I didn't want to visit them together if this was going to be their behavior.

They never argued in front of me again.

More than 30 years later, (I had long forgotten the letter), my mom told me how deeply my letter had affected my dad. He was very proud of me for "talking,quot; and pointing out how his behavior was not in line with his values.

– Proud of the parents who listened

Dear Proud: This is a wonderful tribute to you and your people.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)