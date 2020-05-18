Work is underway on a face mask that can kill the coronavirus on contact – BGR

The researchers are designing face masks that would include an external enzyme membrane capable of killing the new coronavirus.

Enzymes would interact with the spike protein of the virus that allows it to attach to human cells and multiply.

The face mask would not eliminate the risk of a COVID-19 infection, since the face covers alone are not enough to stop the virus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

At first, we were told that facial masks were not necessary, but as more evidence appeared, it became clear that we should all be wearing masks. Talking out loud and singing are enough to emit tiny droplets that may be invisible to the naked eye, but may contain viral loads that are potentially infectious. The CDC revised its guidance on masks a few weeks ago, advising people to wear any type of face covering if medical masks and respirators are not available in stores.

It is advisable to use masks indoors, although the masks are not perfect. They cannot offer full protection. Touching your eyes, nose, or mouth after handling or wearing the mask is risky, as the virus can be present on all types of surfaces you have touched, including the mask. But researchers are now working on a face mask that could kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus on contact.

Researchers from the University of Kentucky are working on an external facial mask layer that could include a membrane with enzymes that could capture and kill the virus. The enzymes would bind to the SARS-CoV-2 component that binds to human cells, the protein peaks, and will separate them. The virus would be killed by contact.

"The new coronavirus is covered in club-shaped 's-protein' peaks, giving it its crown or crown appearance," said chemical engineering professor Dibakar Bhattacharyya. Newsweek. "Protein spikes are also what allow the virus to enter host cells once in the body. This new membrane will include proteolytic enzymes that will bind to the coronavirus protein peaks and separate them, killing the virus. "

Bhattacharyya, the director of the university's Membrane Science Center, secured $ 150,000 to work on the idea. He said it would take six months to create and test the membrane mask.

The engineer explained that the mask would also remove viral particles from the air, which could be an additional benefit of the mask. “This innovation would further slow down and even prevent the spread of the virus. It would also have future applications to protect against a number of human pathogenic viruses. "

%MINIFYHTMLca4350067c6e5ed09fb3f233875d52c415%

The membrane would be very thin and users could breathe "very easily,quot; while wearing it, he said. The masks can also change color when the virus is detected. Others are working on masks that light up when they detect the virus. While all of that sounds great in theory, researchers will still have to prove that masks are safe to use and find ways to make them widely available. Furthermore, it is not known how much such a mask would cost and whether it could be reusable.

That said, face masks don't offer complete protection, and you shouldn't let your guard down even if such COVID-19-killing masks are ever available. If the virus ends up in your mask, then it also lands on the rest of your face, which is still exposed. It gets into your hair, clothing, and the surfaces around you. Simply touching your face is enough to get infected, no matter how sophisticated the mask you are wearing may be.

It goes without saying that you should not add any type of virus-killing chemical to your face mask to kill the virus. Inhaling chemicals is dangerous and can cause irreparable damage. The best thing to do is to handle the mask properly, wash your hands several times a day, and stay home as often as possible.

A young woman in Mexico wears a face mask and holds two respirators. Image source: Carlos Tischler / Shutterstock