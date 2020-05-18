WME Lit Agent Mike Fera Joins Kaplan / Perrone as Manager – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: WME film literary agent Mike Fera has joined Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment as manager. He starts today.

Fera was among several experienced WME agents at stake amid recent cuts at the Hollywood agency. He met with multiple agencies and management companies before reaching an agreement with Kaplan / Perrone. Fera is the last WME agent to transition to management. For the past two weeks, WME agent and talent partner Duncan Millership joined Anonymous Content, and enlightened TV agent and partner Matt Solo joined 3 Arts Entertainment.

Fera spent the past decade at WME representing writers and directors. Some of the clients he worked with at the agency include Rafael Kasal, Timo Tjahjanto, Mark Mylod, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Wes Tooke, Jay Karas, Emily Cohn, and Ashley Miller.

Kaplan / Perrone, who turned 20 earlier this year, also hired ICM Partners agent Andrew Murphy in March. Additionally, the company recently promoted manager Josh Goldenberg as a partner.