Winnie Harlow moves from Wiz Khalifa with NBA star Kyle Kuzma

The former contestant of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; He was caught on camera holding hands with the Los Angeles Lakers player as he emerged from the coronavirus isolation.

Model Winnie Harlow is going from her romance with the rapper Wiz Khalifa spending his time in coronavirus isolation with the Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

First "America's next top model"The contestant was photographed holding hands with Kuzma during a walk in Los Angeles on Friday, May 15, when each one came out wearing facial masks.

According to TMZ, the couple have been dating for the past month after initially meeting at New York Fashion Week in September (2019), and the new couple has decided to bond during the global pandemic.

Harlow separated from Khalifa at the end of last year, while Kuzma was previously linked to the actress. Vanessa Hudgens and models Kendall Jenner and Katya Elise Henry.