William, Kate, Dua Lipa and more team up to send a mental health message

Prince william and Kate Middleton marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in a big way.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with various celebrities to record a message about the importance of talking about mental health amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Called "The Mental Health Minute,quot;, the message was broadcast simultaneously on all UK radio stations to reach more than 20 million listeners.
"We are all connected," William said at one point. "And sometimes just talking about how you feel can make a big difference. So now, let's come together across the UK and get in touch with someone."
Kate then encouraged listeners to contact each other.
"If you're having difficulties, it's important to talk about it," he said. "Or if you know someone who is acting differently, it's okay to ask how they are doing. Take this moment to send a message."
Soccer star Harry kaneactor David Tennant, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and singer and songwriter Dua Lipa all recorded messages, too.
The message was produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together, The Royal Foundation's mental health campaign. As real admirers know, William, Kate and Prince harry launched Heads Together in 2016. Meghan Markle He also joined the Royal Foundation after getting married. Harry in 2018. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have withdrawn from the Foundation.
Heads Together also partnered with Instagram to launch the Heads Together Wellness Guides, which according to a press release, "will include posts from a wide range of charitable partners, influencers and supporters, prompting UK users for reliable content and positive that supports your mental well-being. "
