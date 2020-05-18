William, Kate, Dua Lipa and more team up to send a mental health message

Prince william and Kate Middleton marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in a big way.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with various celebrities to record a message about the importance of talking about mental health amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Called "The Mental Health Minute,quot;, the message was broadcast simultaneously on all UK radio stations to reach more than 20 million listeners.

"We are all connected," William said at one point. "And sometimes just talking about how you feel can make a big difference. So now, let's come together across the UK and get in touch with someone."

Kate then encouraged listeners to contact each other.

"If you're having difficulties, it's important to talk about it," he said. "Or if you know someone who is acting differently, it's okay to ask how they are doing. Take this moment to send a message."

Soccer star Harry kaneactor David Tennant, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and singer and songwriter Dua Lipa all recorded messages, too.