Why you should stop playing Animal Crossing

I'm the last human being without Nintendo Switch, making me the only living human being ever juice Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Based on what I see on social media, the game has something to do with a fascist raccoon named Tom Nook and also Turnip supply / demand curve. Everybody loves this game, and I certainly am envious of my friends who visit each other's islands while I don't visit anyone.

Still, there is some noise on the internet suggesting that Animal crossing The shake has been lowered and I am the only lucky human whose mind and serotonin levels have not yet been damaged by the drama surrounding these pixelated anthropomorphic animals. During the weekend, vulture called Animal crossing "Crushing", and although it was in reference to an SNL sketch, I choose to expand it to a referendum on the game. Last month, my friend and former Splinter colleague Jack Crosbie published a list of persuasive rules Animal crossingFailures including its awkward user interface, unrewarding tasks and the aforementioned fascist Tom Nook. Crosbie likened the game to being trapped in a hamster cage.

"In Animal Crossing, you start the game like a cog in the machine, and there is no way to escape," he concludes, that It seems unpleasant.

A quick Google search suggests that Crosbie is not alone in his criticism (although he is mostly alone, but still!) So, to convince the rest of you to give up Animal crossing—And to make myself feel better about not being able to play it— here are some headlines, along with my completely uneducated and probably incorrect comment:

Time to admit "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is a silly and boring game for kids

Fool and boring. Crosbie said so, not me!

The hug of Animal Crossing of cute and capitalist perfection is not what we need

Your turnips are too expensive (I think?)

Why do Animal Crossing fans fear "the void"?

I don't know what this means, but it sounds really bad!

Animal Crossing fans defend Pietro, clowns love to hate

I have not clowns Did you have enough problems lately?

The Animal Crossing phenomenon "driving out ugly villagers"

Sorry, but this is very rude.

Animal Crossing's Stalk Market, Just Like The Real Stock Market, Is Ruining Everything

Turnip fees? In this economy?

Animal Crossing fans are building graveyards for deceased villagers

You are all very bad !!!

Sorry, but I am really concerned about each and every one of you. Stop this now! Cease your tyranny from island to island! Free yourself from madness! Flip your switch! Or, oh, send a bio email if you want to give it to me.