Why did the Chargers stop signing Cam Newton? Anthony Lynn gives a perfect answer

The Chargers considered signing Cam Newton to replace Philip Rivers during NFL free agency in March. Coach Anthony Lynn gave a perfectly good reason why they decided not to add the former Panthers quarterback and league MVP.

In a weekend interview with CBS Sports RadioLynn said "absolutely,quot; that the Chargers "discussed that,quot; possibility with Newton, but ultimately felt good about the quarterbacks they had and the quarterback they could recruit at No. 6 overall in April. Before using that first-round pick on the promise of Oregon's Justin Herbert, the team did not believe Newton was an improvement on their veteran options.

"I feel great about the quarterback room I have," said Lynn. "With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick, those are guys that a lot of people don't talk about, but he was a Division I AA, he won like three national championships. He's a great leader, a great professional and I think he has a future brilliant in this league someday. "

Although Newton seemed like a good fit for the Chargers, Lynn was right to stick with Taylor as the bridge QB now against Herbert and Stick, a fifth rookie of 2019. Taylor, who served as Rivers' backup last season, started well for Lynn in Buffalo when the latter was the offensive coordinator for the Bills.

Newton, 31, represented a larger unknown amount due to uncertainty about his durability and how well he could fit into Lynn's offense. Taylor is 30 years old and has one more year left with a reasonable contract of $ 5 million in base salary. It provides the same mobility and strong downfield arm elements as Newton, only with a deep understanding of the system.

With Taylor, Herbert and Stick, the Chargers have all of their QB bases covered for the present and the future in their Rivers transition. There was no real place for Newton there.

Although Los Angeles did not believe Newton was worth the investment, Lynn remains as confident as in her own QB situation that Newton will continue to land somewhere, now almost two months after his release from Carolina.

"He's been a MVP in this league, he's taken his team to the Super Bowl and he's healthy now, from what I hear. Cam will be on someone's roster and help someone win some games."