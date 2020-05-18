Why aren't Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich in a hurry to officially separate?

As the old saying goes: absence makes the heart more loving.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may be living separately during the Coronavirus pandemic, but the couple has made no final decision on the future of their marriage.

In any case, a source shares with E! News that the two are in no rush to officially separate and are still fighting over their relationship.

"They continue to spend time apart and are doing their thing. They are still in touch and have not committed to any future decisions," explains the source of the status of their romance.

"They are happy to do it this way and will see what happens," adds the source.

According to the source, things are "working for them for now,quot; by living apart.

As some fans know, the Dancing with the stars Alum still resides in Los Angeles while the professional hockey player stays at his Idaho home.