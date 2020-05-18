Whoopi Goldberg trims a commercial to stop the collision with Meghan McCain on sight!

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain are at war once again! The View hosts were arguing that the House passed the $ 3 trillion relief bill COVID-19 and they definitely didn't have the same opinion about it!

In fact, things got so hot between them that Whoopi ended up cutting to a commercial cut!

During today's episode, Joy Behar praised House Democrats for passing a $ 3 billion coronavirus relief bill.

He also asked that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell approve it.

At that time, Meghan started screaming, arguing that the bill was a "Democratic wish list."

She kept yelling about the others until Whoopi asked for a commercial, Meghan rolled her eyes.

Lately, the Hot Topics segment of the show has been more peaceful since the cast was forced to film from home.

However, this time the conservative expert was heavily loaded.

The View's Whoopi Goldberg quickly cuts to commercials like @MeghanMcCain turns off about reopening regardless of the dangers pic.twitter.com/Ih5NwdJVwS – L️Lars🇳🇴 (Text JOE at 30330) (@a_fly_guy) May 18, 2020

Meghan agreed with a Wall Street Journal article arguing that quarantine orders have "become a problem of working class versus elite class."

While he hasn't explicitly said he wants states to open up again, he did mention that he sympathizes with people who want to go back to work and protest that that happens.

In other words, she generally agreed with all the other things that others were saying, but what infuriated her was when Joy and Sunny Hostin made those comments about the House aid bill.

Joy explained that she was also an unemployed single mother who at some point responded to unemployment checks to put food on the table for her and her son.

‘The suggestion, somehow, that this is a culture war, that this is a class war does not make much sense. What it really is about is those who don't want those who don't have to survive this. And that's very, very serious, "Sunny agreed.

Meghan reacted by yelling, "That's ridiculous!"

"Wait, I just want to, let me finish my point!" He said as Whoopi tried to intervene.

‘No, it's a Democratic wish list! How are we going to tax people when there is no economy? "

As Whoopi switched to the commercial, Meghan kept talking but could no longer be heard when the narrator announced the next segment of the show.



