Which Boston team is worthy of a 10-part documentary?

Which Boston team should be the subject of a multi-part documentary series to "The Last Dance,quot; and the Bulls? There seem to be plenty of options, but the 2004 Red Sox would be my choice. – Kevin B.

Bill Belichick leads the practice in New Orleans on January 30, 2002, four days before Super Bowl XXXVI. —ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

I agreed with you in the 2004 Red Sox as the first choice when I saw the question, Kevin. The variety of compelling personalities, Papi, Pedro, Manny, Johnny Damon, Schilling, and their unprecedented achievement of overcoming a 3-0 deficit, ALCS to beat the Yankees and ultimately end an 86-year drought in the World Series, they make it a whole time. of a story

My only concern with that is that the story has been told and told many times, especially in an ESPN "30 by 30,quot; document. It's very familiar, and I'm not sure there is much to discover right now that has yet to be revealed. On the other hand, if you told me that a two-hour episode was devoted exclusively to the robbery of Dave Roberts, it would trigger an alarm on my phone to make sure I didn't waste a second.

I'd also love to see one on the Celtics of the Larry Bird era (in fact, I mentioned this, semi-gracefully, to "The Last Dance,quot; director Jason Hehir, who grew up in Newton and is a fan of the Celtics). But much of that is also family territory, among the excellent NBC Sports Boston document on the '86 team a few years ago, the "30 for 30,quot; in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, the Bird document. -Magic and Jackie MacMullan's book, and soon.

So this is what I'm going with: a look at how Bill Belichick turned the Patriots around from 2000 to 2001. That 2000 list was a mess, no depth after a bunch of terrible drafts, bad contracts for bass veterans performance (Bruce Armstrong, Chris Slade and Ben Coates could not stay and be part of the magic of 2001), and salary cap problems. They also had four quarterbacks on the list, including Michael Bishop, for whom Pats fans were irrationally insane, and a squalid Michigan sixth-round pick.

The transition from that mess to a team that could become the most unlikely Super Bowl champion of all time is a story that has not been told in great detail, probably because Belichick is still training and not prone to that depth of thought. . still. But you have so many interesting angles: Belichick separated the guardians from the ones who weren't buying, his start 5-13, Tom Brady moved up the depth chart, 20-plus veteran free agents who came before the season & # 39 ; 01 (Mike Vrabel, Antowain Smith, Roman Phifer, etc.), Bledsoe's injury, Brady's improvement, playing after 9/11, Belichick's decision that Brady would keep the job, the Snow Bowl and much more . Forget about a 10-part series. I demand a dozen parts.

But what do others think? Which Boston team should be the subject of a documentary series? I'll hear you in the comments.