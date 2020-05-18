What you need to know about Charlie Baker's plan to reopen Massachusetts

The reopening has started slowly.

Gov. Charlie Baker detailed the first phase of his administration's plan to gradually ease restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus on Monday, as Massachusetts continues to handle a high but declining workload.

In addition to essential businesses that have remained open during the pandemic, Baker's plan allows construction, manufacturing businesses, and houses of worship to be reopened immediately under new occupancy and safety regulations on Monday, with a series of additional activities. , from haircuts to office jobs and office jobs. Elective Health Care Procedures: Will resume next week, May 25, under modified conditions.

"This guide asks people to change their behaviors, and it changes the way some of our favorite places look and feel," Baker said during a press conference on Monday.

"This is not permanent," he added. “At some point there will be treatments and ultimately a vaccine. But for the foreseeable future, everyone must continue to do the right thing to fight the virus so that we can move forward. "

Each phase will last a minimum of three weeks, but could last longer, based on public health data trends, according to the reopening plan. Potentially, they will also include updated guidance for activities that were allowed to resume during the previous phase.

Baker also announced a new "Home Safety,quot; notice along with the first phase of the plan, and advises residents to only leave their home for newly permitted activities.

The plan comes after several weeks of promising downward trends in COVID-19 positive testing and hospitalizations, although Massachusetts remains one of the most pandemic-affected states in the country. As of Sunday afternoon, Massachusetts had reported 86,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,797 deaths due to the disease, the fourth and third most in the country, respectively. But the number of hospitalizations and new deaths announced in the state's report on Sunday was the lowest since early April.

The Baker administration is also working to aggressively increase testing capacity in Massachusetts, though some health experts say it still lacks what it needs to reopen safely. Some Democratic state lawmakers and front-line worker advocacy groups have also expressed concern that the state is moving too fast.

To minimize unintended consequences, Baker is coordinating his administration's four-phase reopening plan with reopening movements in neighboring New England states, which have already begun to reduce restrictions on everything from restaurants to retail stores and hair salons . New Hampshire and Rhode Island began allowing limited-capacity outdoor dining on Monday; Connecticut plans to do it on Wednesday.

Tracing the phases

The first phase of Baker's plan allows houses of worship, buildingand manufacturing the companies will resume operations on Monday under new security standards.

Religious institutions, such as churches, temples, and mosques, can reopen their services in person to 40% of their capacity, including assistants and staff. And while members of the same immediate household can sit together, they must be seated at least six feet away from other congregators. Security regulations also say that some rows must be locked and kept empty to ensure sufficient distance. Everyone over the age of 5, except those with a medical or disabling condition, must wear a mask inside the building.

Construction and manufacturing companies can reopen if they implement a new spacing protocol, stagger break times, and limit face-to-face interactions. Standards say construction teams should avoid shaking hands and should not convene meetings of more than 10 people.

Businesses are also required to comply with the general safety standards announced last week, including employee facial coatings, increased handwashing and sanitation protocols, and markers to encourage sufficient distance.

While Baker's management encourages companies to allow employees to continue working remotely, the plan does allow office spaces reopen to 25 percent capacity on May 25, except in Boston, where they will be allowed to reopen on June 1. Laboratories Statewide, it will be allowed to reopen on May 25, under specific security standards. For both offices and laboratories, sector-specific guidelines direct companies to stagger work hours and reconfigure common spaces to allow for physical distance; Work cafeterias should only provide prepackaged food.

During Monday's press conference, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy also said that employers should accommodate workers older than 65, or who have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to the disease, with Work from home assignments to limit your exposure. to the disease

Beauty salons and barbershops It can reopen for haircuts, color, drying and treatments on May 25, while brow and beard trimming, lip waxing and manicures remain prohibited during Phase 1. Car wash and pet groomers It can also reopen on May 25 (although the former can only offer exterior car cleanings).

Retail stores, including clothes shops and recreational marijuana dispensariesIt may also open for curbside pickup on May 25.

The Baker administration also recently eased restrictions to allow nonessential retail companies to allow some employees to return for remote fulfillment orders, although adult-use marijuana stores, which were forced to close during the outbreak, cannot offer delivery for now.

Drive-in movie theaters It will also be allowed to reopen on May 25.

In-store purchases will be prohibited during Phase 1. AND restaurants You can continue to offer only takeout and delivery. Under the state's reopening plan, those companies could receive clients in Phase 2 of the reopening, with certain restrictions and capacity limits. The same goes for Hotels and additional personal services businesses, such as day spas and nail salons.

As part of Phase 1, hospitals and community health centers With sufficient capacity, you can resume non-emergency preventive services on Monday, including pediatric care, screenings, and preventive treatment of high-risk patients and conditions. Additional health service providers You can start offering those services on May 25.

However, routine adult exams, dental cleanings, and most other non-emergency elective procedures, such as joint replacements and back surgeries, should not be resumed during Phase 1, according to Health Department guidance. Public.

Beaches, parks, and another open spaces You will also be allowed to reopen on May 25 for activities other than just walking, jogging, and biking.

However, groups of more than 10 and organized gathering games are still prohibited. The athletic fields may be used for certain contactless sports without shared equipment, such as tennis, provided that participants clean the equipment before and after playing. And beach lovers are required to keep 12 feet between the blanket groups, and parking lots will be managed to limit overcrowding.

The reopening plan foresees camps, children's parksand Public pools reopening with its own guidelines as part of Phase 2, which will also allow youth sports to resume on a limited basis.

the MBTA it will continue to operate a reduced service during Phase 1 to serve essential workers and companies that do reopen. AND K-12 school buildings It will remain closed until the end of the year. The administration says plans for the 2020-2021 school year are still being developed and will be announced soon.

The plan for when child care centers and summer camps Meanwhile, the Baker administration "will continue to work to create what we would call the adequately safe operating model for childcare in the future," Baker said during Monday's press conference.

The reopening plan also notes that specific industries, or the entire state, may need to return to an earlier phase if trends in public health data worsen significantly. However, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, who led the state's coronavirus response, said Monday that an increase in coronavirus cases is expected to some degree.

"As we begin to reopen, we must be prepared for an increase in new cases," Sudders said, adding that the state hopes to be able to manage them through testing and contact tracing.

Towards the "new normal,quot;

Under the state's reopening plan, the highest-risk companies, where people are likely to congregate in close contact, will remain closed until at least summer. Bars, casinos, gyms, gymsand museums they are all listed in Phase 3, which won't start until the end of June at the earliest.

At that point, practically all companies will be able to reopen under new operating guidelines, except in large places such as sports arenas, concert halls, cinemasand discotheques.

The fourth and final phase, called the "new normal," would be triggered when an effective vaccine or therapy is developed and made available.

During Phase 1, gatherings of more than 10 people continue to be banned, and people at high risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19 are urged to stay home, except for essential errands, such as the grocery store and meet health care needs, according to the new Safer-at-Home advisory.

Despite the long-awaited announcement Monday, Baker said the state's guidance was not so different from the stay-at-home notice that has been in effect for about eight weeks.

"It is not a dramatic departure from where we were, but it reflects the fact that we are following, at this point, a phased reopening strategy," he said, stressing that everyone over the age of 2 should continue to cover their faces. when they cannot keep six feet away from others.

In addition to the profound economic impact, Baker noted that "tens of thousands ”of Massachusetts residents have suffered personal losses due to COVID-19.

"The cost that this virus has, and continues to have, is staggering, "he said.

