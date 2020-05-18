What will $ 2,300 give you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you have up to $ 2,300 / month allocated for your rent.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

527 W. Lafayette Blvd. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Priced at $ 2,275 / mo, this 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 527 W. Lafayette Blvd.

In the furnished residence, you can expect a dishwasher, wood floors and laundry in the unit. The building has a gym. Good news for pet lovers – this property is dog and cat friendly. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, this location has excellent walking ability, is convenient for biking, and is a haven for transit passengers.

(See the full list here.)

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 793-square-foot, two-bathroom unit at 139 Cadillac Square that costs $ 2,295 / mo.

%MINIFYHTML9740e0a6429adb38fb381cc81acabd1f15%

Expect to see a dishwasher, air conditioning, and laundry in the furnished unit. Good news for animal lovers – this property is dog and cat friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise,quot;, bikeable, and has excellent traffic.

(Check out the full list here).

3434 Russell St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bath loft located at 3434 Russell St. It's listed for $ 2,300 / mo.

The building has assigned parking. The loft also comes with central heat and central air conditioning, in unit laundry and quartz counter tops. For those with furry friends, this property is pet friendly.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, this location is highly walkable, bikeable, and has some transportation options.

(See the full list here.)

Working on a tight budget? These are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was automatically created using local real estate data from the Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Also, if you are an agent or broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.