What will $ 1,700 give you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $ 1,700 / month.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Priced at $ 1,655 / mo, this 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the unit you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and laundry in the unit. The building has garage parking. Pay attention to pet owners: the property is dog and cat friendly.

Based on the Walk Score evaluation, the area around this address is highly walkable, highly manageable, and has good transportation options.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Then there is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1431 Washington Blvd. It is priced at $ 1,660 / mo for its 1,125 square feet.

The building offers a garage space. In the unit, which comes furnished, the list promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The establishment admits dogs. The list specifies a $ 250 dog deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this direction has excellent walking ability, is very manageable, and has excellent traffic.

1538 Center St. (Downtown)

Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath residence at 1538 Center St. that costs $ 1,700 / mo.

You can expect a dishwasher in the furnished unit. The building has a garage. Pay attention to pet owners: the property is dog and cat friendly. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walking ability, can be biked, and is a haven for transit passengers.

