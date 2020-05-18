What the Massachusetts reopening plan means for recreational sports

As part of Phase 1, in 25 of May:

Some sports fields and courts may reopen.

Many outdoor adventure activities can reopen. This includes summer activities in ski areas, zip lines and mountain biking.

Most hunting, fishing and boating activities can be resumed.

Each phase will last no less than three weeks, depending on the state. Mass. It will only move to the next phase once benchmarks such as a lower positive COVID-19 test rate, fewer and fewer people in hospitals, fewer daily deaths, and more extensive testing are reached.

Phase 2: Cautious

Phase 2 will begin after the state meets established benchmarks. As part of Phase 2:

All sports fields and courts, with guidelines, may reopen.

Public and community pools may reopen.

Some youth sports may resume.

Phase 3: Watcher

In the third phase, which will begin after at least three weeks in Phase 2, the reopening will include the following:

Youth sports can resume games and tournaments with a limited audience size.

Indoor recreation (batting cages, etc.) can be reopened.

Gyms and fitness studios may reopen. The state is considering allowing personal training and outdoor classes to open earlier.

Phase 4: the new normal

In the final phase, the reopening of large stadiums and stadiums will be allowed. The state has yet to announce a plan to allow fans to return to the stadiums.

Leaders in many professional sports cities have said fans will not attend until at least 2021 in an effort to restrict the spread of the virus.

What is already open

Golf restrictions were lifted in early May, and courses must follow established precautions. Those include required departure times, continuous closure of clubhouses and professional stores, and there are no cars.