Wendy Williams taking a break from "Wendy @ Home" due to fatigue from Graves' disease – Up News Info

Wendy Williams is taking time off from her talk show during the day due to health concerns about Graves' disease, Up News Info confirmed.

"Wendy has recently been dealing with symptoms of Graves' disease that is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will take time off while continuing to receive treatment," a spokesperson for the program said in a statement. Up News Info. "We hope to welcome Wendy soon and continue the Wendy @ Home shows. More updates will follow on a return date."



The Wendy Williams Show has been broadcasting remote episodes (Wendy @ Home) from Williams' house in New York City since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nationally syndicated talker, along with much of television and film, closed production on March 12 due to concerns by COVID-19.

Williams announced to viewers in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Graves' disease, a condition that causes the immune system to attack the thyroid. The presenter of the talk show has gone on hiatus due to health problems. Just before Christmas in 2018, fans noticed that Williams seemed to be dragging his words out during an episode. He apologized, explaining that he was taking pain medication for a broken shoulder, and then took a six-week leave from the program due to health complications from shoulder surgery. About a month later, Williams announced that he would take an extended break from the program, citing complications from Graves' disease that required hospitalization. In March 2019, Williams made an air confession: He told his studio and television audience that he was living in a sober home after seeking treatment for unspecified addiction problems.

The Wendy Williams Show, produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury of Lionsgate, has been renewed on Fox television stations until 2021-22.

Up News Info's sister pub Variety was the first to report the news.