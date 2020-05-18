Wendy Williams takes time off from her talk show due to Graves' illness

Wendy Williams he's taking a much-needed break.

Unlike most of Hollywood, which has been closed for the past few months due to continued Coronavirus Pandemic, the 55-year-old star has been working hard and shooting new episodes for her talk show.

Of course, he's been filming at home and sharing hot topics virtually. However, the presenter of the daytime talk show will soon take time off.

%MINIFYHTML510c82ca767adf2ca629de70ad4db4b615%

Monday was revealed The Wendy Williams Show It will be paused because Wendy suffers from health problems related to Graves' disease. He was diagnosed with autoimmune disease in 2018.

%MINIFYHTML510c82ca767adf2ca629de70ad4db4b616%

"Wendy has recently been dealing with symptoms of Graves' disease that is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will take time off while continuing to receive treatment," a spokesperson for the program said. said in a statement that it was shared with E! News.