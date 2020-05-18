Watch Katy Perry perform daisies at American Idol Finale

We will never really finish Katy PerryThe amazing performance.
During the end of Sunday of American idolThe expectant mother invited viewers to a live performance of her new song "Daisies," which marks her first television performance of the single.
Dressed in a pink dress, a barefoot Perry began her performance sitting in a chair in the middle of the American idol stage. Then, as the song progressed, the stage behind her morphed into various colorful and poignant ensembles designed to transport fans to a different world.
Before the end, the "Teenage Dream,quot; singer took to Instagram to make fun of the performance, writing: "Start on stage #AmericanIdol, end in a new (world), thanks to new technology that has never been seen on TV before. . " In another post, he said, "ICYMI: My first #Daisies TV show at the #AmericanIdol finale is now on YouTube! I hope it transported you out of your living room as much as it transported me to this one."
Just last week, Perry released "Daisies,quot; and her music video, where she can be seen showing off her growing bulk as she sings the powerful song. Opening his heartwarming message, the "Never Really Over,quot; singer told Amazon Music, "& # 39; Daisies & # 39; is a hymn celebration of the resilience of the human spirit. I wrote this song as a call to stay true to the course you have set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. "
Since she announced that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom In announcing that they were expecting their first child together, Perry has been candid about her pregnancy with fans, especially regarding her mental health in the midst of the pandemic.
"Sometimes I don't know what is worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," he wrote on Twitter.
During SHEIN Together's live streaming event on May 9, she revealed that she has had her ups and downs, admitting there are times when "I cry when I look down at my toes or cry when I just do simple chores,quot; . Perry added: "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being with so many people in a small confined space for so long. I'm used to going out all the time."
