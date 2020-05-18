Watch Katy Perry perform daisies at American Idol Finale

We will never really finish Katy PerryThe amazing performance.

During the end of Sunday of American idolThe expectant mother invited viewers to a live performance of her new song "Daisies," which marks her first television performance of the single.

Dressed in a pink dress, a barefoot Perry began her performance sitting in a chair in the middle of the American idol stage. Then, as the song progressed, the stage behind her morphed into various colorful and poignant ensembles designed to transport fans to a different world.

Before the end, the "Teenage Dream,quot; singer took to Instagram to make fun of the performance, writing: "Start on stage #AmericanIdol, end in a new (world), thanks to new technology that has never been seen on TV before. . " In another post, he said, "ICYMI: My first #Daisies TV show at the #AmericanIdol finale is now on YouTube! I hope it transported you out of your living room as much as it transported me to this one."