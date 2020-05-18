Watch Jessica Alba give her kids DIY haircuts at home

Jessica AlbaChildren can thank their mother for their new & # 39; dos & # 39 ;.

The 39-year-old actress gave her three children:Honoreleven; Refuge8; and There is, 2: haircuts and documented experience on YouTube.

Alba cut her older daughter's hair for school photos.

"Because of the on-site protection and social estrangement, teachers have asked us to take more or less pictures of them from last year but for sixth grade," he said. "I trimmed her hair, mixed it and gave it little layers."

Then she decided to cut her younger children's hair as well. Fortunately, the founder of The Honest Company had his friend and celebrity stylist. Jen Atkin in video chat for orientation.

"By the way, I bow to hairdressers," the Fantastic four star said earlier in the video. "I mean, that is not easy at all, especially with impatient children who are not trying to stay still."

Although, Alba struggled with the scissors.

"The scissors are very sharp. I had no idea. I cut myself several times," he said and then pointed to his wounds. "Cut, cut, this one keeps bleeding."

In addition to cutting Honor's hair, Alba helped the girl with her skincare.