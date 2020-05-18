Warner Bros. TV Casting Plan for Drama Students Affected by Closings – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Television has launched a casting initiative to connect with students whose past year of training and regular end-of-year activities, such as exhibits, have been halted by the global pandemic COVID-19.

Through the WBTV Casting Initiative, flyers are being sent to approximately 400 undergraduate, graduate, and conservatory programs in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, inviting students to send headshots, resumes, and short written presentations. The casting department will review all submissions, and a select group of applicants will be invited to submit audition tapes and meet with WBTV casting executives.

The recipients of the flyers, WBTV says, include not only top-tier traditional institutions, but also schools and training programs in historically marginalized and underrepresented communities. The 400s include the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), Howard University, Juilliard, Appalachian State University, College of Performing Arts of Canada, Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, Univ. Arkansas Little Rock, Yale School of Drama and West Texas A&M University.

The launch initiative was designed to reach students 18 years of age or older who have had their last year of training restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and arrives at the time of school closure and network cancellation end of the year. Opportunities such as exhibitions and meetings with studio, network and independent casting executives.

Here is the WBTV Casting Initiative brochure: