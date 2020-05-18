Virus has NFL perspectives on the threat of a lost season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Joe Burrow was a competent but unspectacular quarterback as a backup in Ohio State and during his first post-transfer season at LSU. In 2019, he transformed into Super Joe.

Imagine if a pandemic had been shortened or wiped out that last golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he continue to emerge as the first overall pick in the NFL draft that is now hailed as the savior of the pitiful Cincinnati Bengals?

These times have brought an additional level of anxiety for current college players hoping for a Burrow-like season or at least one that raises their profile with NFL scouts. The virus threat eliminated spring football and in-person training on campus. And no one can say yet what the 2020 season will be like, or if there will be any.

"It's a nightmare, to be honest," said Josh Myers of Ohio State, a center for the All-Big Ten second team last year and an NFL prospect. "It is time that we can never go back."

"It's a critical (year) for development, getting much more experience and taking our games to an even higher level," said fourth-year Myers. "So even the thought of not playing this season is terrifying and the worst case scenario."

There are examples throughout the NFL of how important a college season can be. Dwayne Haskins Jr., who beat Burrow to start at Ohio State, which led Burrow to the transfer, went from being a superstar to one year in 2018. He threw 50 touchdowns and led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record. and the Rose Bowl victory. The 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, he is now the alleged starter for the Washington Redskins.

On Burrow's part, he acknowledges becoming a different and much better player in a year.

"I wasn't very good in my third year," he said. "You know, it's pretty simple. I worked very hard to improve."

Burrow was not challenged to take refuge in his home for a long period, skip spring practice, and be left alone to exercise, eat well, and study film in preparation for a season that might not happen.

Penn State tackle Will Fries announced in December that he would return for the fifth year, long before the pandemic changed everything. He insisted that he does not regret the decision.

"I mean, there's nothing I can do about it," said Fries, who was the All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019. "At the end of the day, I can't worry about that. All I can do is improve every day ".

Myers and fellow Ohio State lineman Wyatt Davis, an American who passed the draft to return for the fourth year, are unequivocal about their need for a 2020 season, whether it's playing in empty stadiums, extreme quarantine, and even signing a disclaimer of liability.

"I was looking forward to this season because I felt like I was just breaking the surface last season," said Davis, the grandson of Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis. "I know this is a very big year for me."

Since the closings disrupted spring soccer practices in March, coaches across the country are trying to keep up with their squads with video meetings and calls. Still, most players are 18, 19, and 20 years old to keep fit and act correctly.

That thought worries Mickey Marotti, the Ohio state strength and conditioning guru who generally oversees off-season workouts.

"When you lie in bed (at night), you're like, oh, I hope everyone is doing what they're supposed to do," he said.

College football teams typically begin preseason training in early August. Some Power Five schools, including LSU, are making plans to reopen their campus facilities to players next month without a firm plan to bring students back to campus this fall. The NCAA says that the campuses must be open before fall sports can begin.

Mike Hart, Michigan's all-time best running back who now trains runners in Indiana, believes that players who finally have the mental fortitude to play beyond college will get there and be ready to play when the opportunity arises.

"If you want to play in the NFL, this is really an NFL schedule," said Hart, who spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. "This is how it is. You train on your own. You have to be alone."

