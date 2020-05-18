Virus disrupts anniversary plans for St. Helens eruption

PUGAR, wash. – The coronavirus outbreak disrupted what had been grand plans to mark the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption in Washington state.

The peak in the Cascade Range rose on May 18, 1980, killing 57 people, taking off more than 1,300 feet (396 meters) from the top of the mountain and raining volcanic ash for hundreds of miles.

But there will be no public observances at the volcano on Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the main road to the national volcanic monument is closed due to COVID-19, and the multiple visitor centers and museums that had planned souvenirs are also closed.

"We've been tossed around here," said Washington State Parks Interpreting Specialist Alysa Adams. "Stay tuned for next year because I think we will take all this energy and passion and make it productive for the 41st anniversary."

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online.

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and Washington State Parks scheduled separate live performances of the 40th anniversary Monday night.

The eruption produced huge clouds of black and gray ash that rose to over 80,000 feet (24,384 meters) and eventually dumped small granules of rubble into cities and towns across the northwest. The peak, which had experienced many smaller eruptions in the weeks before the big event. Within minutes of a 5.1-degree earthquake that struck at 8:32 a.m. On May 18, 1980, the volcano's north flank collapsed, causing the largest landslide in recorded history. The blast scorched and crushed about 230 square miles (450 square kilometers) of dense forest.

And Mount St. Helens may not have been finished yet. In September 2000, the volcano came to life with a swarm of small, shallow earthquakes. The first in a series of small explosions on October 1 threw volcanic ash and gases into the air. A lava dome began to rise in the crater of the volcano, slowly building over three years during the eruption period that lasted from 2004 to 2008.