Virat Kohli reveals that he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma

Cricket player Virat Kohli recently blurted out that he had never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma before marriage. The couple married in 2017 during a magical wedding ceremony in Italy. However, as he says, it was not preceded by a formal proposal from the groom.



Virat Kohli recently had a live conversation with soccer star Sunil Chhetri. During their interaction, the two sports stars discussed secrets about their married life. Virat revealed that he had never formally proposed to love Anushka Sharma. Rather, things simply happened over time.

When Sunil expressed his surprise at this detail, Virat explained: “Mera yeh maan na hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine's Day kuch hota hai. Every day can be Valentine's Day and specials. And what Anushka said is completely true. We never felt that we needed to do that. We knew we were going to get married. There were never doubts about it. So … we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things continued. "