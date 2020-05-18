Vinnie Jones, Ron Perlman and Malcolm McDowell "The Big Ugly" Movie Acquired by Vertical – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Vertical Entertainment has taken UK and national distribution rights to The big ugly an action thriller starring SnatchVinnie Jones, Ron Perlman and Malcolm McDowell. The big ugly It will hit UK theaters and VOD first on July 24, and then theaters in the US. USA and VOD a week later, on July 31.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector on Vertical with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

In the image, written, directed and produced by Scott Wiper, Jones plays Neelyn, a guy who has always been the faithful executor of crime boss Harris (McDowell) in London, tending to problems and people who disrupt his illicit business. When Harris reaches an agreement with an old friend, the American oil tanker Preston (Perlman), they are in the wild hills of West Virginia. The contracts are signed and the whiskey flows in celebration, but Neelyn's girlfriend disappears overnight, last seen with Preston's rebellious son Junior. Lines are drawn between family and friends, but nothing will stop Neelyn from getting answers and retaliation. Nicholas Braun (from HBO Succession) Leven Rambin (The Hunger Games), McGill (Lincoln, the National Lampoon animal house), Lenora Crichlow (Fast girls, cheating) and Joelle Carter (Justified, high fidelity) also star. Jones also produced the film.

“It was more than a movie for us to make. (My late wife) Tanya was our staunch advocate for The big ugly. She said "go make the movie." He pushed us, "Jones says in a statement to Up News Info. At the end of the movie, you'll see that it's dedicated to Loving Memory of Tanya Jones. Exile's last song was her choice. Best of all, she saw a cut from director finished. "

"This is not your average action thriller. Scott's vision and creative collaboration with star Vinnie Jones brings a fresh and dynamic approach to the genre, "says Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment." Unlike any role he's played before, Jones offers a standout performance alongside the cast. full of stars. We are delighted to bring this film to the American and British audiences in July. "

“Vinnie and I are delighted to join forces with Rich, Peter and the entire Vertical team. They are innovative and agile in their approach in the midst of a landscape that seems to be changing faster than ever, "adds Wiper." Since we met, they have given us the care and consideration that every filmmaker yearns for. Together, Vinnie and I have made an honest film about grief, loss, love, hope and redemption in the Appalachia Hills, West Virginia. The big ugly. Vertical Entertainment understands our movie and they know who the audience is. We couldn't be happier with his game plan and passion. "

The big ugly It was also produced by Tarquin Pack and Karri O’Reilly. Co-producers are Michael Downey and Nancy Hirami, story of Wiper & Paul Tarantino. The photo was produced by 4G VISION and Michael Angelo. Legal was handled by Jamie Coghill, Esq. Of Surpin, Mayersohn and Coghill, LLP.

Vertical Entertainment currently has Tom Hardy feature Capone in VOD.