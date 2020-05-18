Village Roadshow Agrees to Take Acquisition Talks with BGH Capital – Up News Info

Australian theme park and theater operator Village Roadshow has agreed exclusive takeover talks with BGH Capital after the private equity firm offered to buy it for $ 465 million, or about $ 2.40 a share, is its second offering and one more. low, according to various means. reports.

The company has been the subject of continued acquisition speculation and various offers. Its shares, along with others in the sector, have become increasingly cheaper as the coronavirus pandemic forced its businesses to close its doors, drowning revenue.

The shares, which are publicly traded in Australia, had fallen 55% since February before the COVID-19 coup. They jumped 20% on Monday to $ 2.13.

Conversations start on a much lower basis than BGH's previous offer of $ 4 a share for the father of the Warner Bros. Movie World chain. Another private equity firm, PEP, offered $ 3.90 a share late last year.

Village Roadshow also owns Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, as well as 31% of New York-based sales and production company FilmNation, and 20% of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the co-producer of THE jester.

BGH's proposal is a base offer of $ 2.20 per share, with conditions: An additional 12 cents per share is offered if the Village World Warner Bros. Movie World and Sea World parks have reopened to the public three business days before the day in Village shareholders approve the transaction.

BGH is a private equity firm focused on Australia and New Zealand that is also on the list of companies to take over Virgin Australia.

All figures are in Australian dollars.

In a previous announcement Monday, Village Roadshow said its theme parks and movie theaters would remain closed due to the new coronavirus outbreak, and that it was in regular contact with federal and local governments to ease the physical distancing restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus.